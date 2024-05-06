No. No. 15 NC State women's tennis advances to its fifth consecutive Sweet 16





RALEIGH, N.C. – For the fifth year in a row, NC State women's tennis is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The No. 15 seed Wolfpack dominated Old Dominion with a 4-0 win, completing a perfect weekend in the Raleigh Regional after a 4-0 win over South Carolina State in the opening round. The Monarchs reaching the second round was a surprise after upsetting South Carolina in a 4-3 matchup victory earlier in the week. However, the Pack took the doubles point and then the top three of No. 2 Amelia Rajecki, No. 71 Abigail Rancheli and No. 62 Anna Zyryanova all won their matches in straight sets to propel the Pack to the Sweet 16 again. Finishing first on court one was No. 2 Rajecki, who defeated No. 116 Sofia Johnson in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5. After she earned her 100e singles win earlier this season Rajecki joins Rogers and Smith as the only players to have more than 100 singles and doubles victories at NC State. Senior No. 71 Abigail Rencheli picked up the third point of the match after beating Alexandra Viktorovich 6-4, 6-1 and was followed by No. 62 Zyryanova on court three with the Wolfpack's third singles victory with a 7-5, 6-2 complete the game to close things out and send the Wolfpack to the next round. Singles competition

1. #2 Amelia Rajecki (ST) def. #116 Sofia Johnson (ODU-W) 6-2, 7-5

2. #71 Abigail Rencheli (ST) def. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) 6-4, 6-1

3. #62 Anna Zyryanova (ST) def. Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) 7-5, 6-2

4. Gina Dittmann (ST) v Lidiia Rasskouskaia (ODU-W) 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), unfinished

5. Maddy Zampardo (ST) vs. Kira Matushkina (ODU-W) unfinished

6. Sophie Abrams (ST) vs. Ulyana Romanova (ODU-W) unfinished Order of finish: Singles (1,2,3) Doubles competition

1. #12 Amelia Rajecki/Maddy Zampardo (ST) def. Sofia Johnson/Lidiia Rasskouskaia (ODU-W) 6-3

2. #29 Sophie Abrams/Anna Zyryanova (ST) def. Ulyana Romanova/AlexandraViktorovich (ODU-W) 6-0

With the win, Simon Earnshaw became the first NC State women's tennis head coach to ever reach the mark of 200 match wins in program history. It's a fitting achievement for a coach who has taken the program to new heights in his decade in Raleigh, which now includes five straight Sweet 16 appearances, two Final Fours, a National Championship appearance and an ACC Championship last year. Next up, it will be a rematch of last season's NCAA Tournament semifinals, with the Wolfpack traveling across the country to Palo Alto to take on No. 2 Stanford in the Super on Friday, May 10 at 4:00 PM EST Regional.

