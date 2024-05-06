Softball earns All-Conference, Superlative Awards

Atlanta, GA. The Central Arkansas softball team received multiple awards from the ASUN following a season in which the defending champions captured the league's No. 3 seed in the upcoming ASUN Championship. The Bears received multiple all-conference awards, as well as the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“Every time we earn these awards, but especially this year, with these kids, they mean a lot,” the head coach said Jenny Parsons said. “We've had a tough first half of the season, but we never stopped. Especially these three all-conference winners, their leadership got us through and turned us around. I'm happy for them and proud of them.”

Kylie Griffin , who was previously named an All-Academic recipient, was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-ASUN after a dynamite season at third base. The junior led the Bears on that side of the ball and was a big reason the Bears finished in the top three in ASUN in fielding percentage overall, and first in ASUN games. As she was forced into several changes in the infield this year, Griffin's ability to lock in her position was key for the Bears, and her fielding percentage of .982 was by far the best of anyone with 100 assists. During the conference, she was even better, with 58 assists and 24 putouts without a single error, the only ASUN player to even register 20 assists without an error.

“We can't be the team we are without Kylie at third base. She's been such a big help to us at third base with her ability to make plays,” Parsons added. “She has been special since day one, and her willingness to come to work every day and get better is what our program is all about.”

Harris trembled was also named a First Team All-ASUN player, earning the honor for the third straight season. Her abilities, both at the plate and in centerfield, are game-changing, changing the momentum of games time and time again. Her conference batting average of .485 led the league by almost a hundred points, and her on-base percentage in league play was an absolutely ridiculous .600, which also put ASUN ahead by a mile. Her current season with a .497 on-base percentage would set a Central Arkansas record if it holds up through the latter part of the season.

“Tremere has grown so much since she started here, and watching her become the player she is has been amazing. The way she approaches at-bats makes her so dangerous, and it showed in her numbers this season,” added Parsons added. “Her ability to get to second base three times a game gave us a lot of juice when we needed it.”

Morgan Nelson also earned her second career All-ASUN nod this year, earning her a spot on the conference's third team. As one of the best true first basemen in the ASUN, her combination of fielding skills and power at the plate made her a worthy addition to the conference's postseason roster. She ranked first in the ASUN in RBI (52), second in home runs (9) and fifth in fielding percentage (.997). Nelson also finished the regular season second all-time in home runs at Central Arkansas, with her 34 just two shy of tying the all-time record.

“Morgan has been a great teammate and player since she came here, and she has worked tirelessly to get where she has gotten. Her power at the plate gives us a lot of options at the top of the lineup, as her ability to absorb everything cull means we can do a bunch of different things,” Parsons added of her first baseman “And there just aren't many players better than her to begin with. Her range and ability to get throws are a perfect addition to our infield.”

Renee Christian earned an All-Freshman selection after a stellar first season with the Purple and Gray. She was one of the fastest players in the ASUN and rose to the top of the lineup due to her ability to extend even the best infielders. She had 44 hits this season and reached base several times due to her ability to simply outrun an infielder who collected and threw to first base. Christian's .301 average during the regular season ranked third on the team, and she finished with a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 in 111 attempts in left field.

“Renee has the potential to be a great player. She has already shown that her speed can be game-changing, and she has improved a lot on the court,” said Parsons. “The way she can put pressure on a defense is exactly what we like to do, and she has a great foundation to work with moving forward.”

The group led Central Arkansas to 24 wins this season, 15 of which came in ASUN games. Earning a top-three seed for the third straight season, the Bears enter the tournament having posted the ASUN's second-best batting average (.278), fifth-best ERA (2.51) and best fielding percentage (. 985) during the competition. games.

The Bears will play their first game of the ASUN Championship on Wednesday at 3 p.m., facing the winner of Jacksonville and Queens.