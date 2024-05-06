Sports
Pensacola Catholic boys tennis junior Andrew Swan wins Athlete of the Week
Catholic boys tennis junior Andrew Swan of Pensacola made a big jump from fourth to second singles this past season and finished with a winning record in 2024.
Despite a rough patch mid-season, Swan went 8-7 at second singles this year. He was also paired with Max Frederick at second doubles for most of the season, where the duo won 10–4 that year.
The week Swan won the PNJ Athlete of the Week award from April 15-20, Swan helped the Crusaders claim another district championship. In the semi-finals, Swan won both the second singles (6-1, 6-0) and the second doubles (6-0, 6-0). In the championship, Swan defeated Steven Savoie of Rocky Bayou Christian (6-1, 6-3) before defeating Reece Early and Joseph Savoie in second doubles (6-3, 6-0).
Swan received an astonishing 55.07% of the vote in the PNJ Athlete of the Week poll the following week. Each weekly winner will receive a unique PNJ Athlete of the Week jersey, courtesy of BSN SPORTS.
Here's a quick Q&A with Swan after he spoke with PNJ sportscaster Ben Grieco during a recent training session at the Roger Scott Tennis Center.
Q&A with Pensacola Catholic boys tennis player Andrew Swan
PNJ: In short, your junior season is now complete. How did it go for you?
Andrew Swan: It was good. I had my ups and downs. I had a good start with a small rough spot in the middle. But I found my way and had a very good match to end the season in the regional finals.
PNJ: You mentioned that in the middle of the season and I asked the question to Ben Ling earlier this year. You will face some strong opponents outside the area. Does that help your growth?
IF: A lot actually. Coach Watts is trying to make sure we don't play teams in our region or district (for the postseason). It's really good because we get that competition and we prepare.
PNJ: Where was the biggest area of growth for you this year?
IF: I think my mentality. It was difficult. I had a big losing streak, but going through all these tough matches really helped me.
PNJ: Did you have to do anything different to turn your mindset around, especially during that difficult time?
IF: I definitely took a few breaths and focused on making shots down the field. I was just trying to outsmart my opponent.
PNJ: As you look back on this year, are there areas of growth that you might like to see in your senior year?
IF: Absolute leadership. I will play a big role in the first singles next season. These are certainly big shoes to fill.
PNJ: Is there any excitement about being able to play that lead role?
IF: Certainly. It will be interesting. Just see how it turns out.
PNJ: Do you have any big plans for the offseason in terms of preparing for next spring?
IF: Just play a lot of tournaments and play a few matches. I just have to keep hitting.
PNJ: What was it like reaching the regional finals as a team this year?
IF: It was good. We had good team chemistry this year.
PNJ: What was special about the team chemistry?
IF: We were all close and hung out after school. We even went on the field without official practices.
PNJ: This year you went between second singles and second doubles. Is there a big difference in playing for you?
IF: In the second doubles match we relied on consistent wins. Max Frederick and I worked very well together. We had good chemistry there. In the second singles it was competitive. It wasn't easy. It was a big step up from the fourth singles last year.
PNJ: Now a few dream scenario questions. If you could play on any court in the world, where would you want to play?
IF: Definitely Wimbledon. I was there last summer. It was fun.
PNJ: Is there a dream singles opponent you've always wanted to compete against?
IF: Felix Auger Aliassime from Canada. It's a very strange one. But I love watching him. His game is very similar to mine.
PNJ: Anything particularly similar?
IF: We both play an aggressive game and there is no fear of being outhit.
PNJ: How about a dream doubles partner?
IF: Probably just Rafael Nadal, to be honest. He's clearly very good.
PNJ: Now some questions about teammates. Who is your funniest teammate?
IF: Definitely Holt pair. That guy is funny. He can make a joke at any time. Just a really good personality.
PNJ: What about your hardest working teammate?
IF: John Falce on the seventh single. He has done a lot of good work this season.
PNJ: What about your most talented teammate?
IF: Definitely Ben Ling. He has a lot of fights on the field.
PNJ: Now for non-tennis related questions: If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would you want?
IF: Probably some carbonara.
PNJ: If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
IF: Probably Canada. I've always wanted to know what it's like up north.
PNJ: How about a superpower?
IF: Teleportation.
PNJ: If you had to be in extreme heat or extreme cold, what would you prefer to do?
IF: Especially the cold. Even playing tennis gives me the upper hand. I hate being very hot.
Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at [email protected].
