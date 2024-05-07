Day three of the Saudi Smash table tennis event offers shocks and surprises

LOS ANGELES: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers silenced Orlando's young guns, defeating the Magic 106-94 in Game 7 of their NBA playoffs first-round series Sunday to book a meeting with the top seeds of the Eastern Conference Boston.

It was another masterful performance from Mitchell, who scored 39 points two days after pouring in 50 in the Cavs Game 6 loss.

This time, he got plenty of scoring support from teammates as the Cavs erased an 18-point deficit in the second quarter and snapped a run where the home team won every game.

Caris LeVert scored 15 points off the bench and Max Strus scored 11 of his 13 points in the third quarter as the Cavs outscored the Magic 33-15 to take the lead.

Evan Mobley scored 11 points with 16 rebounds and five blocked shots and Darius Garland scored 12 points to help Cleveland withstand a 38-point performance from Paolo Banchero.

The Cavs, with starting center Jarrett Allen sidelined a third straight game with bruised ribs, advanced to the second round a year after a stinging first-round loss to the New York Knicks.

“I didn't want to go home,” Mitchell said of the mentality that led him to score 17 points in the third quarter while all but wanting Cleveland to take the lead.

The Magic delivered a strong first blow, Banchero scoring 10 points in the first period as Orlando took a 24-18.

Despite Orlando's suffocating defense, the Cavs made just six of 22 shots in the first quarter and didn't make a three-pointer until Sam Merrill drilled one midway through the second quarter.

The Magic pushed their lead to as many as 18 points in the second quarter before the Cavs came back to cut the lead to single digits.

Banchero's layup in the final seconds of the first half gave Orlando a 10-point lead into intermission, but the momentum was on Cleveland's side and they overwhelmed the Magic in the third.

I didn't feel our confidence waver much, even when we had 18 points in the first quarter, Mitchell said.

They came out and jumped on us, he added, saying the key was for the Cavs to respond the way we did: keep connecting, just keep chipping.

Mitchell, again ruthless in the paint, made it 64-64 with a floater and LeVert drained a pair of free throws to give the Cavs their first lead since the first quarter.

Strus hit back-to-back three-pointers as Cleveland built a 76-68 lead entering the final period.

The Cavs extended their lead to 14 points in the final frame, with fans chanting “We want Boston” as the final minutes ticked down.

The Celtics will host Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday, and Mitchell promised the Cavaliers will be ready for the team that posted the best regular-season record.

We didn't make it to the group we created just to win the first round, he said. We have achieved one goal. Now we have to do it again.

It was a crushing end to a strong season for the Magic, jointly the second-youngest team in the playoffs behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 13 points and Jalen Suggs added 10 for the Magic, but Franz Wagner was held to just six as Orlando continued to search for its first playoff series victory since 2010.

Mitchell praised the 21-year-old Banchero, the top pick in the 2022 draft.

Banchero himself said the Magics battled back from 0-2 in the series, which only makes game seven show where we were going.