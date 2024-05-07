Wesleyan tennis teams fall in the semifinals of the MEC tournament





CHARLESTON, W.Va. The Mountain East Conference men's and women's tennis championship semifinals were held Saturday morning/afternoon at the YMCA of Charleston. GENTLEMEN #1 Charleston for sure. #4 Frostburg State, 4-0 |Box score In the first men's semifinal on Saturday, Charleston posted a 7-5, 6-1 win in doubles to take the first point of the match. Jorge Perez Diaz and Jowan Rawson won at No. 1 doubles for the Golden Eagles, while Marcelo Mifano Pinto and Ruben Acuna took the win at No. 3 doubles. Charleston then took two early singles matches, No. 2 and No. 1, as they took a 3-0 lead. UC then ended the match with two more singles wins that ended almost simultaneously, No. 3 and No. 4), as they completed the win over Frostburg State 4-0. #3 Fairmont State def. #2 West Virginia Wesleyan, 4-2 |Box score In the second semifinal of the day, the Falcons of Fairmont State pulled off the upset over the Bobcats of West Virginia Wesleyan, 4-2. Fairmont State would strike first and earn the doubles point as No. 1 Kan Watanabe and Alexandre Pages won 6-3 and then No. 3 Hugo Massoni and Alex Stacey won 6-4. In singles, No. 3 Alexander Pages would defeat Takuya Kobayashi to put Fairmont State up 2-0. #5 seed Ricardo Starosta of WVWC would defeat Seena Saadevandi to put the Bobcats on the scoreboard, 2-1. However, Fairmont State No. 1 Elia Barozzi won 3-1. WVWC would win at No. 2, but Fairmont State secured the victory with the win over No. 4 Hugo Massoni, 4-2. WOMEN #1 Charleston for sure. #4 West Virginia Wesleyan, 4-0 |Box score Charleston would take the double point as No. 2 Sofiia Krasikova and Riva Hondiashvili won 6-4 and then No. 3 Filippa Larsson and Harriet Glaves won 6-1. Then UC's No. 4 Sara Martinez defeated WVWC's Hailey Banda 6-2, 6-0, as the Golden Eagled took a 2-0 lead. No. 3 seed Michelle Connor defeated WVWC's Sneha Sundaraneedi as UC took a 3-0 lead. UC would seal the victory when No. 5 seed Riva Hondiashvili. defeated WVWC's Cayley Symons, 6-0, 6-1, while the Golden Eagles won 4-0. UC will look to repeat as champions. #2 Fairmont State def. #3 Frostburg State, 4-2 |Box score In the second semifinal, Fairmont State won the doubles point after a 6-3 victory over the No. 2 and the No. 3 taking a 1-0 lead. Fairmont State's Maria Fonseca won the first singles match against Frostburg's Alyssa Kush 6-0, 6-1 as they built a 2-0 lead. However, Frostburg State would come back to make it 2-2 after Julia Ramos won 6-1, 6-2, and then Lorena Pintar won 6-3, 6-1 for the Bobcats. Fairmont State's Lara Smith would win 6-4, 6-3 to put the Falcons ahead 3-2, then Karla Liegle sealed the win for Fairmont by winning 6-0, 6-3. The championship matches were to be played on the Schönbaum tennis courts on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mybuckhannon.com/wesleyan-tennis-teams-fall-in-semis-of-mec-tournament/

