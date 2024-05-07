Where will Utah's NHL team practice? Desert News





Utah's new NHL team may not have a name yet, but it finally has a place to call home. Smith Entertainment Group announced in a news release Monday that it has agreed to build a practice facility for the team at The Shops at South Town in Sandy. The state-of-the-art complex will house the franchise's corporate headquarters and offices, in addition to the many NHL-standard ice surfaces required for training. The facility is scheduled to be completed before the 2025-2026 season, with SEG eagerly working to find a temporary training site for the team's inaugural campaign in Utah, according to Monday's press release. The City of Sandy couldn't be more excited to become home to the NHL team's new long-term practice facility, Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said in a statement. We have been working with Smith Entertainment Group for many years and are excited about their growing presence in our community with one of the world's best hockey training facilities in our city. Sandy already features the 20,000-plus seat America First Field, home of Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC soccer clubs. South Town stores are located between I-15 and State Street in south Sandy. The 1.3 million square foot mall originally opened in 1986 and currently has 150 stores and restaurants, including anchor locations Round 1 Entertainment, HomeGoods and JCPenney. Shoppers walk into The Shops at South Town in Sandy on Thursday, June 1, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Building a complex within an existing shopping area is not a new practice. Other NHL clubs with similar lineups include the Washington Capitals and Seattle Kraken. The facility will also be available for community purposes beyond the intended use of the NHL franchises, including housing community hockey programs and providing ice time for youth and amateur hockey and recreation, the release said. Community-accessible spaces include a public entrance, an NHL team store, locker rooms, elevated seating around both rinks and other multi-use areas for community programming. SEG will release more details about the construction plans and the layout and configuration of the facilities at a later date. … SEG is committed to ensuring that The Shops at South Town remains a vibrant and integral part of the community, and the NHL practice facility is an important first step toward this goal.

