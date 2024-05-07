Men's lacrosse will take on No. 10 Babson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Rochester, N.Y.





GRANVILLE, Ohio (May 6, 2024) After capturing its eighth consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday, the Denison University men's lacrosse team learned it will return to Rochester, New York, for the opening weekend of the Division III tournament. Denison (14-5 overall) will face No. 10 nationally ranked Babson College (15-3) in a second-round match on Friday, May 10 at 3 p.m. on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). During the regular season, it will be Denison's third season under the leadership of Head Coach Erik Koch , the Big Red went a perfect 8-0 in the NCAC and won their 22nd NCAC regular season championship in program history. Denison went on to capture the NCAC Tournament Championship with a 15-11 win over Kenyon College in the title game. Denison will participate in the national tournament for the 28th time in program history and for the eighth consecutive season. This will also be Denison's 49th NCAA Tournament game since the program's first appearance in 1982. The Big Red has won seven straight NCAA Tournament second-round games and has advanced to the national quarterfinals the past four times (2014, 2016 , 2017, 2019). decade. Babson is making his third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past four seasons and fourth overall in program history after powering past Springfield College 19-8 in Saturday's NEWMAC final. The Beavers defeated Williams for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament before falling to RIT in the third round. In next Friday's other second round, No. 2 RIT (17-2) will take on Hope College (14-3) at noon. The Tigers, who won national championships in 2021 and 2022, are making their 14th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 25th in program history. This is the Flying Dutchmen's fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row. RIT moved up the rankings after finishing second in the Liberty League tournament after losing 15-14 to fifth-ranked RPI in the title game on Sunday. Hope defeated Albion College 17-13 in Saturday's MIAA title game. The winner of Friday's second round will play in the third round at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m 2024 NCAA DIII Men's Lacrosse Championship Selections

