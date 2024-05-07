The Colorado Buffaloes sent shockwaves through the college football world when they hired NFL legend and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders to lead their program. Sanders wasted little time putting his personal touches on the Colorado football roster, building an almost entirely new team through the college football transfer portal. Coach Prime's most notable additions through the portal were two sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, and two-time standout Travis Hunter. Despite a strong start to the season, the Buffs stumbled down the stretch, finishing with a 4-8 overall record.

Sanders has once again been aggressive in rebuilding the Colorado football team for the 2024 college football season, continuing to rely heavily on player targeting in the Transfer Portal but signing several highly touted Colorado football recruits. With only a handful of roster spots and scholarships remaining, Sanders is hard at work putting the finishing touches on Colorado's 2024 football roster. Who are the Buffs' biggest additions and departures this season?If you love Coach Prime and the Buffs, or just want the latest roster updates and news from college basketball's transfer portal, check out what the proven team of insiders have to say at BuffStampede.com, the 247Sports affiliate covering the Colorado Buffaloes covers.

The team of insiders from BuffStampede.com provide up-to-date information on the latest information regarding Coach Prime and Colorado football roster changes. BuffStampede.com's coverage is led by publisher Adam Munsterteiger, who has decades of experience covering the team. Additionally, BuffStampede.com features a message board community frequented by thousands of Colorado fanatics and program insiders.

BuffStampede.com is powered by the 247Sports Network, which has been ranked as the most accurate scouting site for six years running. BuffStampede.com is offering 30% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now's the time to sign up.

The team at BuffStampede.com has complete coverage of who's coming and who will be on the Colorado football roster. Head over to BuffStampede.com right now to get all the insider information.

Colorado football schedule departure

One of the Buffs' most notable departures this season is Cormani McClain. The former five-star recruit was the crown jewel of Sanders' first high school recruiting class in Boulder, but his immense talent never really translated into success on the field. McClain was a spot starter for the Buffs in 2023, and in his limited action it was easy to see why he was so coveted as a recruit out of Lakeland (FL) High School.

There were some off-field concerns that surfaced for McClain during his lone season with the Buffs, and Sanders publicly criticized the 6-foot-4 cornerback for his punctuality, attendance at team meetings and lack of understanding of the team's defensive schemes. Yet his departure still leaves a glaring hole in Colorado's secondary that needs to be addressed.Join BuffStampede.com to get the latest on all the roster changes in Colorado.

Colorado Football News, Squad

Colorado has once again been extremely aggressive in the Transfer Portal this season. One of the Buffs' biggest additions, literally and figuratively, was former Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Rebuilding the offensive line was Sanders' main priority this offseason, and Johnson has a chance to make an immediate impact this fall.

Shedeur Sanders took a beating in 2023 and was the most sacked quarterback in Division I college football. Johnson, who started his college career at Texas before transferring to Houston, allowed just two sacks in 2023 while playing in a pass-heavy offensive system. Johnson will likely be an offensive lineman for CU.Join BuffStampede.com to get the latest news on all the additions to the Colorado football roster.

How to get insider Colorado football roster updates

Sanders has been in contact with multiple transfers from power conference teams be sure to join BuffStampede.com to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs are pursuing in the transfer portal this offseason, and which power conference transfers could land in Boulder? To see their inside information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Buffs, visit BuffStampede, And invent. And memory, BuffStampede offers 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*So subscribe now before it's too late.

*Conditions:This offer is only available to new members who sign up for an annual subscription to BuffStampede.com. After the first year, the subscription will be re-billed annually at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write [email protected] if you have any questions.