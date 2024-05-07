CUI Women's Tennis deserves a return trip to the regional tournament!





IRVINE, Calif. For the third time in four years, the Concordia University Irvine women's tennis team is headed to the NCAA DII West Regional tournament. CUI learned Monday evening that it is ranked No. 4 and will have a rematch with the top-seeded Academy of Art on Friday, May 10. Point Loma and Azusa Pacific are on opposite ends of the standings and the winners of these two matches will then face off Saturday for the right to represent the Western Region as one of 16 remaining teams on the national stage. CUI met the Urban Knights once earlier this season. The teams each earned three points in the singles match, featuring freshmen Emilie Lugon-Moulin And Bryn Johnson as well as junior Alicia Da Re each takes care of business. However, ART U won the doubles point by a narrow margin of 6-4 in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, and in the end that double point was the deciding factor in a 4-3 ART U victory. The Golden Eagles are 16-6 overall and are 13-3 against every school not named Azusa Pacific this season. CUI has also gone an excellent 22-2 at home over the past two seasons. In singles, Lugon-Moulin and Sophie Rachel were both mentioned All-conference first-team selections by coaches in the PacWest. Tiffany Carrillo and Rachor were also named Second Team All-Conference in doubles and Johnson and Lugon-Moulin together were also Third Team All-Conference. CUI finished fourth at the PacWest Conference Championships and has been projected as a No. 3 or No. 4 seed over the past two months. Earlier this spring, the CUI women reeled off nine straight wins, including a big win over regional contender Point Loma. Be sure to follow @cuigoldeneagles And @cuitennis on Instagram for updates in the coming days! CLICK HERE for the updated CUI women's tennis schedule CLICK HERE to go to the NCAA DII Tournament Central page

