Sports
Playoff preview: The D in Dallas
The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set for their second-round showdown, and the puck drops tomorrow night in Dallas. Let's see what the Stars bring to the table at the back to determine which team has the advantage.
Thomas Harley Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell Chris Tanev
Ryan Sutter Nils Lundqvist
MIROS COUPLE
Dallas is one of the few teams that may have a d-core that can match Colorado's. Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley are among the best and emerging defenders in the league and can leave the zone and create attacking opportunities. Heiskanen is known to fill those stats offensively at a decent pace, with 45 assists and nine goals. Dallas' third overall pick in 2017 has developed into a decent defender and is Dallas' tough defender. I noticed the game speed while watching the Star's first round matchup with the Golden Knights. Dallas is built to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes by being smooth and lightning quick in transition, a familiar concept here.
Harley is quickly proving himself as an NHLer, and his presence on the top pairing with Miro suggests Pete Deboer has a lot of confidence in the 22-year-old from Syracuse, NY. He is a young defender who can score, after being promoted from the second group in the second half of the season. It's still Miro's pair, but Thomas promises to be the next great defenseman in Big D.
DEPTH IN D
Not risking a shallow core, Dallas moved at the deadline to shore things up by adding Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames. His presence gives Dallas a competitive advantage over most teams in the NHL, working with Esa Lindell, who has taken his prolific scoring in the juniors to the big leagues. However, he hasn't found the scoresheet something to keep an eye on in these playoffs.
Returning to Tanev, he really stood out in the Vegas series, mainly helping Dallas limit offensive zone time for the Golden Knights. He is sneaky when it comes to leaving his ending with poise. Personally, I would consider that “bread and butter.”
SUTTER'S COUPLE
Yes, Ryan Suter, formerly of the Minnesota Wild, plays LD for Dallas in their third defensive duo. We all know the story of his infamous buyout and subsequent departure from Minny, but how has his game changed since his time in the Twin Cities? Well, for starters, he's no longer getting the same amount of ice time, but he's fared well in Dallas, much to the chagrin of Wild fans. He had an assist in back-to-back games in the Vegas series and showed up when it mattered most.
As for Nils Lundqvist, Jim Nill rolled the dice when he traded a first-round pick for Nils, and in my opinion, the house won. Lundqvist has made headlines and soundbites for all the wrong reasons this season, namely when his coach criticized his all-too-frequent visits to the sin bin. He became virtually expendable with the arrival of Chris Tanev, and his development (or lack thereof) has caused some concern, but what team isn't concerned about their sixth and seventh defensemen? Colorado would do well to test Nils' discipline and commitment now that the iron is hot for any man advantage.
Advantage avalanche
I'm sorry, but thanks to my burgundy glasses, I can't give an advantage to anyone who opposes Colorado's blue line. I said it before the first round, and I'll say it again now: Colorado is playing what would be Team Canada's top pair. Heiskanen would be Finland's best defenseman, but I doubt Harley would even make the US team at this point in his career, maybe a few years later.
Sam Girard continues the head-to-head battle and is quietly having his best season as a professional, adding a little sandpaper to his already stellar skating acumen. Josh Manson struggled early against Winnipeg, but aside from a few glaring and costly mistakes, he was as good as we've seen him since the 2022 Cup game.
Sean Walker hasn't been as impressive or flashy as he was in the regular season, but he can skate with the big boys and has a good understanding of what Bednar expects from his defensemen. Jack Johnson is your prototypical sixth defenseman and a valuable veteran with more than a few playoff appearances already.
As I mentioned in the introduction, Dallas is getting close to matching up with the Colorado defenseman. Still, the Avalanche are in good hands, with Cale Makar and Devon Toews manning the legendary, record-breaking and future Hall of Fame hands.
Let us know what you think of the matchup in the comments!
