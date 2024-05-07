No. 45 Men's Tennis Heads to Virginia for NCAA Tournament; Ducks to Face Goucher in the first round





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 6, 2024) Fresh off winning another conference championship, the men's tennis team from No. 45 Stevens Institute of Technology will head to Fredericksburg, Virginia for the first round of the NCAA, where they will face Goucher College, it was announced Monday during a selection show. The Ducks face the Gophers on May 10 as part of a five-team regional pod hosted by No. 28 Washington & Lee. Stevens (13-6) makes his 16th national tournament appearance and 14th straight trip to the NCAA Team Championship after the Ducks defeated Lebanon Valley 5-0 on Saturday at Braddock Park for its fourth straight MAC Freedom title of the program (and 14th in a row during the MAC Freedom and the program's stint in the Empire 8) and the corresponding automatic bid from the league. Junior Vivek Harinarayan was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. The Ducks enter tournament play on a four-game winning streak. Awaiting Stevens is Goucher (14-8), the Landmark Conference champion. The Gophers, who have won each of their last seven games, topped Drew 5-2 in the championship on May 5 to earn the league's automatic bid for the sixth time. After a slow start to the spring portion of the schedule, Goucher has won 10 of its last 11, with the only setback coming to Division II Kutztown. Freshman Unai Laguardia Alvarez was named tournament MVP after setting the No. 1 singles match with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win. Friday's game, which has no set time yet, will be the second meeting between the teams. The Ducks lost 5-4 to the Gophers in a neutral-site game played in Orlando on March 20, 2019. The winner of Friday's first-round match will meet No. 4 Emory (16-5) in the second round on Saturday. Hosting Washington & Lee (17-7) will face No. 13 Sewanee in the other runoff. A total of 33 teams were automatically awarded a place in the national tournament, while a further eight were awarded a place in Pool C overall and three through Pool B to form the 44-team field. Washington University in St. Louis will host the team championship finals, held May 21-24 at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The student-athletes selected for the individual championships will be announced on Wednesday, May 8. Athletic Department Social Media Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

