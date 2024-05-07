The India-Pakistan cricket war has reached the US and has been overbooked. Will there be Jai Shri Ram crying?





TThe fruits are ripe, and they are rich and sweet: $30 millionThis month, a 34,000-seat cricket stadium will be built on the grounds of a public park in Long Island, New York, which will host the United States' first T20 World Cup cricket series. It's a moment that has been slowly and carefully cultivated despite the city's apathy. For decades, local cricketers have used dustbins instead of wickets, filled fields flat with jute mats and stubbornly harvested the cause for cricket pitches and more park space. But the culmination of their efforts is not the main draw of the event, at least not in large numbers. Most eyes are focused on a single cricket match, a proxy war between India and Pakistan. It is the first time that the men in green and blue will compete against each other on American soil. While tickets for other matches Sri Lanka vs Canada, South Africa vs Pakistan have sold slowly, the waiting list for this particular event was oversubscribed almost immediately, reporting 200 times and over 3,000,000 times. applications. Why bring something so big to such a small stadium, knowing how many people would want to see it? This is a sentiment of bitter fruit that I have heard from several friends and strangers, none of whom seem to have managed to get a ticket for the India-Pakistan match. In fact, no one seems to know anyone who got a ticket to the event through the lottery waiting list in the streeta 45-minute ride on the Long Island Railroad from the city, a 20-minute drive from the Indian and Pakistani enclaves of eastern Queens.

What remains are tickets that have been migrated to all-inclusive Tour packages which are sold by the thousands for hotel rooms, transportation and first class seating. Others are to marketplaces such as StubHub, where from May 1, India-Pakistan tickets started at $1,400 and went up to $70,000; Sri Lanka vs Scotland started at $35. There are rumors of corruption and large scale ticket scalping. A fan tells me she refuses to be denied a seat, but is willing to sit outside the stadium and listen to the cheering. The dark side of it These are the fun kinds of rumors that are remembered as jokes years later. But other, more damaging theories have emerged, which are damning when relations between the two countries begin to deteriorate over issues like Kashmir. Some wonder if the audience will be composed primarily of fans of Indian descent, who have scale and relative wealth on their side. After all, it is certainly not the job of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure that the crowd is democratically elected or of equal nationality, or to check that the India-India chants do not drown out Pakistan-Pakistan. And what if their cheers turn into chants of Jai Shri Ram? If so, it will be a far cry from the New York cricketers' vision, which is built on leaving old nationalisms behind. A vision led primarily by West Indian immigrants who picked up the sport after other generations of Americans lost interest in it, just as the Caribbean was also developing its identity after independence. One that was created alongside those who had similarly imported a love for cricket, including South Asians. Matches were played after work and on weekend mornings. Cricketers crossed ethnic and class silos. The main opponent was American apathy. Ten years ago, it was these very cricketers who led the renovation of the Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park, making it the largest cricket park in the US. In 2023, Van Cortlandt was proposed as a possible location to host the World Cup matches. After months of back and forth, the proposal was rejected. The reasons cited included potential environmental damage and legal hurdles, and a quieter concern: a blockbuster event would deprive ardent local fans of several months of cricket playing. Certainly, many of these fans will come to the games. The most dedicated might even get their hands on tickets for the India-Pakistan match. And not just for the love of the sport, the importance of the event, the DJs and cocktail bars that will be spread throughout the stadium, and the acid drama of everyone's favorite line-up. They will also be joined by those who may be less invested in their vision and what happens after the match; members of South Asian communities in the US who may not have much patience for the slow-growing nature of secularism and cross-border solidarity. With the number of Indian and Pakistani immigrants in the country growing, some may not even need it that much. After a month, the round stadium on Long Island will be demolished. The flat, hard Bermuda grass currently growing in Florida will migrate and be modularized for other T20 cricket pitches. The country will once again return to its previous state. That's a cricket ground, played by a handful of locals trying to advance the sport in the only ex-British colony that doesn't seem to care about wickets, bats or tea time. The ICC has pledged to invest resources and build training stadiums at Eisenhower Park. If these resources are built, they will be the only physical monument that an event occurred. Otherwise, what remains will remain in people's memories; how the winners and losers behaved, and whether they remembered playing the same game all along. Meghna Rao is a New York-based writer and editor. She tweets @meghn_a. Opinions are personal. (Edited by Humra Laeeq)

