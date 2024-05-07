Wang Chuqin leads China in Olympic table tennis





China's Wang Chuqin (L) and Sun Yingsha in action during the WTT 2024 Saudi Smash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday. [Photo/VCG]

BEIJING – China has dropped reigning Olympic champion Ma Long from the men's singles at the Paris Games, naming the world's top two Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong as the country's representatives in the event. It was announced on Tuesday when the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) announced an unfinished Olympic roster for Paris 2024, which also states that high-ranked Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha will be the only duo representing China to compete to participate in the Olympic mixed doubles. . According to the game rules, Wang Chuqin, Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha are automatically listed in the team events. Earlier on Tuesday morning, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released the latest mixed doubles world rankings, allocating the final coveted spots for the event at the upcoming Olympic Games. Seven pairs have secured their tickets for Paris, including world No. 1 Wang/Sun, No. 2 Lim Jong-hoon/Shin Yu-bin of South Korea and No. 3 Tomokazu Harimoto/Hina Hayata of Japan. The other couples who secured their spot in the latest rankings are Lin Yun-Ju/Chen Szu-Yu from Chinese Taipei, Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs from Romania and Nandor Ecseki/Dora Madarasz from Hungary. As host country, France took the last quota and is represented in front of its own audience by Alexis Lebrun and Yuan Jianan. The rest of the participants are continental champions and winners of the mixed doubles world qualifying event held last April in Havirov, Czech Republic.

