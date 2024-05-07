Sports
Kobelt named Husker Men's Tennis Head Coach – University of Nebraska
Peter Kobelt has been named the twelfth head coach of the Husker men's tennis team, athletics director Troy Dannen announced Monday.
Kobelt served as interim head coach this past season and led the 2023-2024 team to one of the best seasons in Nebraska history. Kobelt posted the best record by a first-year coach in program history, leading the Big Red to a 17-10 record. The 17-win performance in one season was one of the best since 1990, and Kobelt led the Huskers to the first Big Ten Tournament Semifinals in school history.
Kobelt, a successful collegiate tennis athlete himself, led junior Calvin Mueller to claim the 2023 Big Ten Singles Individual Championship. Mueller also posted a 27-12 singles record, which ranks him No. 5 in program history for most singles wins in a season, and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.
“Peter has provided outstanding leadership for our men's tennis program over the past year and we are pleased to call him our permanent head coach,” Dannen said. “Our men's team had one of the best seasons in Nebraska history and we are confident that the program will continue on an upward trajectory under Peter's leadership.
“Peter has demonstrated the ability to develop and improve the young men already in the program and has an excellent recruiting plan to attract elite future prospects to the University of Nebraska.”
Prior to his role as interim head coach, the Ohio State alum served as an assistant coach at NU for the 2022-2023 season. Kobelt helped the team reach an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) season-high finish of 45th and remained in the top 50 of the rankings for much of the 2022–2023 season.
“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to continue coaching here at the University of Nebraska,” said Kobelt. “Over the past two years, I have personally seen how special this place is and I am happy to continue to call Lincoln my home. Our program now has more momentum than ever before, and I truly believe we can accomplish everything we set out to do. My goal is to continue to develop a winning culture within our program that focuses on sustainable success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I truly believe that Nebraska does it better than everyone else, from the very best facilities to the unparalleled opportunities for students and athletes and most importantly, the best fans in all of college sports.
“I would like to thank Troy Dannen and Keith Zimmer for their continued belief in me throughout this process. The leadership here in Nebraska is elite and has allowed us all to be successful for many years to come. I also want to thank our guys; this past season at Nebraska they rewrote countless records, both on and off the field, that have been here for decades. The way you all embraced me this year was beyond special, and I can't wait to see what's next. There's no place like Nebraska!”
Before coming to Nebraska, Kobelt served as a volunteer assistant coach at Kentucky for two seasons (2020-2022), helping the Wildcats finish as the 2022 NCAA runner-up and No. 7 nationally. He was responsible for implementing doubles strategy and on-court conditioning for the entire team and coached the No. 1 ITA player, Liam Draxl, to the semifinals of the 2021 NCAA men's singles competition.
Kobelt played collegiately and professionally. On the men's professional ITF and ATP tours, he peaked at No. 332 in singles and No. 378 in doubles. Kobelt was a tennis standout at Ohio State and finished his career as one of the most successful men's tennis players in school history. He led Ohio State to its first NCAA National Indoor Team Championship in 2014 and was selected as the 2014 ITA National Indoor Championships Most Outstanding Player. During his career, he held the ITA's No. 1 singles rankings and the No. 2 doubles rankings.
