Williamsburg physio joins USA Hockey for Nottingham World Cup
WILLIAMSBURG Hockey was a sport he didn't grow up playing, but Williamsburg physical therapist Dr. Sasha Digges Jr. was happy to learn about it, especially after he was asked to join USA Field Hockey as a physiotherapist at the Nottingham World Masters Hockey World Indoor Championship in late March.
Digges, clinical director at Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation in Williamsburg, got the opportunity through a friend.
“My friend had worked as a physical therapist in addition to USA Field Hockey because of her expertise in the art of dry needling. She couldn't make the trip to England, so she put my name in the ring and I was chosen,” Digges said.
While in Nottingham, Digges usually worked twelve hours a day in the arena, treating and assessing athletes of all ages with all kinds of injuries. He helped tape ankles, performed dry needling, listened to athletes' medical concerns and advised players on how to repair certain injuries.
“This isn't something that was on my radar or something I ever thought I would do. It's unique because it really reminded me of being a student athletic trainer. It was really about working long hours and working with athletes who are injured or in pain. It's something I would work on with them to come to a decision if it was time for them to stop competing or if it was something we could work on and still compete,” Digges said.
Digges, who is also a certified athletic trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist, noted that one of the most important things he had to do when he arrived in Nottingham was to gain the confidence of the many athletes he treated.
“As a physiotherapist and the newcomer on the team, I had to earn the trust of all my athletes. Once you've had that initial success with your first athlete, it's easy. Word spreads among the players about the confidence they have in you and suddenly more people are coming to you,” Digges said.
An avid football and lacrosse fan, Digges was excited to learn more about the sport of hockey while in Nottingham.
“I went there as the new guy. One thing I learned while I was there is that in the United States we call it hockey. The rest of the world calls it hockey. I had to tell people how here in the United States, when you talk about hockey, most people think of hockey. It was very interesting to learn the differences between each culture while I was there,” Digges said.
Digges said he understands how certain treatments can make or break an athlete's career.
“I understand sports injuries because I have had five knee operations, blown out both my cruciate ligaments and had reconstruction surgery. I understand what it's like to be an athlete who has to deal with that, but also what it means from a physiotherapy perspective,” said Digges.
Due to his work in Nottingham, Digges will also have the opportunity to travel to Cape Town, South Africa or Auckland, New Zealand in the fall to assist with the Outdoor World Cup.
“As a physiotherapist you make positive changes in people's lives every day, and sometimes you get the chance to get a glimpse of how big that impact really is.”
