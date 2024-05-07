Texan Baseball heads to Waco for a midweek game against the Baylor Bears

The teams:Tarleton State (25-23, 15-9 WAC) vs. Baylor (20-26, 9-15 BIG 12)

Where:Waco, Texas

Baseball:Baylor Baseball Park

Day and time:Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Streaming platform:ESPN+

About the Matchup

Game notes

The first meeting between the Bears and the Texans took place in 2022 in Bear Country. The midweek meeting ended in defeat for Tarleton State with a 2-8 final.

The 2023 season saw the Purple & White return to Waco, this time resulting in a 6-2 win for the Texans, marking their first-ever Power 5 victory in program history. Later in the season, Baylor headed to Stephenville, where the Bears won the second meeting of the season with a 4-2 final at the Tarleton Baseball Complex.

Tarleton State enters the midweek off a midweek loss to No. 1 Texas A&M and a weekend sweep in favor of Sam Houston for a non-conference series.

Baylor enters the midweek after being swept at home by TCU for the weekend series.

This is the Texans' best Division I record in program history and the best overall record through 48 games since 2018, when Tarleton State finished 35-17 and appeared in the Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament and the NCAA Regional Tournament. The 2024 season will see the Texans make their first Division I postseason appearance at the 2024 University Credit Union WAC Baseball Tournament.

Quick hits

Grant Garza ranks among the top 25 in the country for best ERA. Garza ranks 16th in the nation with an ERA of 2.44, which puts him third in the conference for best ERA.

Garza also ranks third for most wins without a loss in the country at 8-0.

Ike Shirey is second in the WAC for stolen bases with 47. Tyson Drake follows closely behind with 43 stolen bags, ranking third in the conference.

Cole Miears And Cris Enriquez are among the top 15 in batting averages. Miears leads the Texans at .325, while Enriquez is at .317 at the plate.

The Texans will welcome a new head coach, Fuller Smith, for the 2024 season. Smith will be joined by Nick Zaleski, RD Spiehs and Cody Semler in their first year with the Texas baseball program.

In his first season with the Purple & White, Coach Smith is on track to share a place at the table with some of the best season records of previous coaches in their first year at Tarleton State at 25-20. Lee Driggers had 37 wins in his first season at Tarleton State. Bill Clay and Trey Felan each had 31 wins in their first seasons, while Jack Allen had 29 and Bryan Conger finished with 28.

Right-handed pitcher Will Stevens was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Stevens takes over as the ninth Texan in program history to be selected in the MLB's first-year player draft.

Fuller Smith era

On June 8, 2023, Fuller Smith was named the newest leader of the Tarleton State baseball program. The Alabama native has contributed to the success of several programs, several of which the Texans will face in conference play. The previous season saw Smith complete his three-year stint as an assistant coach for Sam Houston State University. Prior to his time in Huntsville, Smith spent six seasons at UT Arlington as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. The 2008 Ole Miss graduate has a wealth of experience that will be an important source of success for the Purple & White this season. The Fuller Smith Era (on the field) officially begins with the weekend series against the SLU Lions.

In the box

A handful of returners have put up some impressive stats in the 2024 season and have proven to be a leading force for the Texans on the field. Tyson Drake leads the team in several categories, including runs (51), home runs (8) and slugging percentage (.509), is tied for most triples (2) and is fourth in hits (47). Trace Morrison is tied for fourth in doubles (9), tied for fourth in RBI (26) and is one of five Texans to record a triple this season. Kooper Shook is tied for fifth in doubles (8) and has one home run this season and an on-base percentage of .356. Cole Miears leads the Texans in hits (55) and highest batting average of .325. Miears also has six home runs, eight doubles, 36 RBI, and has a slugging percentage of .479 and an on-base percentage of .470 to lead the team. Mason Hammonds has also found his feet in the penalty area as the Purple & White's leader in doubles (13). Hammonds has four home runs this season, is second in hits (52) and has 26 RBIs this season. Cris Enriquez leads the team in RBI (43) and is hitting .317 at the plate. Enriquez has 51 hits, 11 doubles, one triple and five home runs this season. He has a slugging percentage of .491 and an on-base percentage of .401.

Strength in numbers

With a 40-man roster for the 2024 season, the Texans have a great balance of experience within the program. Tarleton State's roster consists of nine freshmen, five sophomores, 15 juniors and 10 seniors. Of the 25 upperclassmen on the team, only nine are new to Texan Nation.

Next one

After midweek against the Bears, Tarleton State returns to Stephenville for their final home series of the season. The Texans will take on Utah Valley starting Friday evening. The senior day takes place on Saturday before the afternoon match.

Recognition

To kick off the season, Senior, Zach Poe found his name on the 2024 Preseason All-WAC Team. The Madisonville, Texas native is a strong arm for the Texans leading the team with the best ERA and WHIP. The right-handed pitcher also leads the team in games for the third consecutive season with 23, all from the bullpen. The most recent recognition for the Texans came on February 26 with Brandon Howell winning the WAC Player of the Week title. In the home opener for the Purple & White, Howell had one of his best collegiate career games with two home runs, one of which tied the game for the home team and the second of which won the game with a walk-off grand slam. Howell also received The Grove Student Athlete of the Month for the month of February. He also won the Purple Thursday Special Performance of the Month for February.

Broadcast about the global leader

Some of the latest renovations to the Tarleton Baseball Complex and Tarleton Softball Complex included the ability to meet ESPN standards for multiple camera angles during broadcast. With that, Tarleton will stream select 2024 baseball and softball home games on ESPN+. All matches that are not broadcast

on ESPN+ will air on WAC International.

WAC Preseason Poll

Tarleton was picked to finish 9th out of 11 schools in the WAC preseason poll. The poll was published on February 6. The Texans received a total of 34 votes, ahead of Stephen F. Austin and Utah Tech. Grand Canyon was picked to win the competition, followed by Utah Valley and California Baptist. Purple and White are currently in 6th place.