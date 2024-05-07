Women's Tennis Heads to Connecticut for NCAA Tournament; Ducks will face Eastern Nazarene in the first round





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 6, 2024) Fresh off winning a third straight MAC Freedom championship, the Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team will head to Connecticut for the first round of the NCAA, where they will face Eastern Nazarene College, it was announced during a selection show Monday morning . The Ducks face the Lions on May 10 as part of a seven-team regional bracket hosted by No. 4 Wesleyan. Stevens (13-5) will make his fourth all-time appearance in the national tournament after the Ducks defeated Misericordia University 5-4 on Saturday at Braddock Park to capture the MAC Freedom title and its automatic bid for the third straight year. Junior Emma Eguia was named the MAC Freedom Tournament's Most Valuable Player after coming from behind to post a three-set victory over the Cougars' Erin Cridge at fifth singles to capture the championship in the final match of the day. Awaiting Stevens is Eastern Nazarene (13-2), champion of the North Atlantic Conference (NAC). The Lions, who have won each of their last twelve matches, defeated second-seeded Lesley 5–0 in the championship match on September 30, earning the league's automatic bid for the first time. The team previously won the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship in 2019, but did not receive a bid to the tournament when the 2020 spring championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sofia Rojas leads the Lions with a 14-0 record and was NAC co-player of the year. Sara Poletto is 12-2 in singles competition and earned conference Rookie of the Year honors. Friday's game will be the first meeting between the teams and the teams do not share a common opponent. It is the second year in a row that Stevens faces the NAC champion in the opening round. Interestingly enough, Eastern Nazarene has played just one game since early October. The winner of Friday's first-round game will meet the fourth-ranked Cardinals on Saturday. The Cardinals are a perfect 18-0 this year and have an opening round bye. A potential second-round matchup with Wesleyan will mark the second time in the past three seasons that the teams have met in the NCAA tournament. On the other side of the bracket, No. 16 Redlands (10-7) faces former Empire 8 Conference foe Alfred (13-2), while No. 29 Mary Washington (9-10) takes on New Paltz (11-8) . . A total of 38 teams were awarded automatic berths, while a further nine were awarded a berth in Pool C overall and two through Pool B to form the 49-team field. Washington University in St. Louis will host the team championship finals, held May 21-24 at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The student-athletes selected for the individual championships will be announced on Wednesday, May 8. Athletic Department Social Media Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

