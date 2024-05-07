Here's what college hockey coaches think about potential rules changes – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS The NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee received feedback from the nation's coaches last week at the American Hockey Coaches Association meetings in Naples, Florida.

The committee also completed data from a coaches survey.

When the committee, chaired by UND associate athletic director Erik Martinson, meets later this month in Indianapolis to determine which rules need to change before the 2024-25 season, they will have plenty of data.

Here are the possible rule changes that appear to have the most support:

1. Reduction of fines upon review

Officials may only use video review to issue a penalty when a major is being considered.

The officials have two options: call a major or call a minor.

There is support for adding a third: abolishing the punishment altogether if they determine there was none.

2. Removing 'double jeopardy'

If you score a goal on a delayed penalty kick, you still get the ensuing power play in college hockey.

In other levels of hockey, the power play is wiped out.

There is a movement underway where college hockey is following other levels of hockey and wiping out the resulting power play.

The coaches were not unanimous about this. Some liked the big swings and the extra attack, but there seems to be plenty of support for a change.

In college hockey, the game is dead as soon as the whistle blows.

This rule has sometimes taken away potential targets. If a player is shooting the puck into the net when the whistle blows, this is not a goal.

But there is support for changing that rule to mirror that of the NHL, allowing referees to use their discretion to determine whether the whistle affected the game. This would give the referees room to allow goals to be scored shortly after the whistle.

It appears college hockey is returning to the old face-off procedure of throwing the center out of the spot for a face-off violation. A winger will then have to take the draw.

A few years ago the Rules Committee tried to speed up play by leaving the center standing, but that goal was not achieved. Centers began to cheat more and more, leading to violations and delays.

If it returns to the old procedure, a winger will draw after a foul by the center, except in a situation where nothing changes, such as after an icing call. That part is intended to prevent teams from bringing in wingers and deliberately throwing them away to get a few more seconds of rest after a icing on the cake.

5. Allow challenges for missed breaks

There was consensus support from NCAA coaches to allow challenges for missed breaks in the offensive zone prior to goals.

For example, a coach may challenge a goal if the officials miss a puck hitting the net above the end boards.

Under the current system, there is no reason not to challenge an overtime target.

The penalty for incorrectly taking a timeout or a two-minute minor penalty has no consequences once the match is over.

Instead of waiting for the inevitable challenge, there is support for automatically reviewing and settling overtime targets to speed up the process.

It's unclear what direction the committee will take when it comes to high stick puck play.

There are three options:

To allow everything at shoulder height or lower. To allow all at shoulder height or lower in regular game action and at four feet or lower on targets. To make any height possible in any circumstance. There is some concern about player safety and how teams might try to defend it. Others consider it a game of skill.

There were a few rule considerations that did not receive widespread support.

Amongst them:

Coaches were not in favor of minor punishments for all failed challenges. The current system removes coaches' timeout for a failed challenge. If their team runs out of timeout, they are penalized. There wasn't a big movement to allow technology on the bench. Coaches did not appear to be in favor of eliminating a team's extra timeout for overtime.