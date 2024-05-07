India's Manika stuns table tennis world number 2 Wang Manyu to enter Saudi Smash pre-quarters





Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra shocked world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China to record the biggest win of her career in singles and advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the Saudi Smash on May 6. Manika defeated the second-seeded Chinese 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in just 37 minutes. Although Manika, who occupies the 39th position in the world rankings, lost the opening match against the team gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, she fought back well to win the next two matches with ease. Her 25-year-old Chinese opponent, the 2021 World Champion, kept herself in the match throughout the match, without giving her another chance, claiming the final two points to seal a fantastic victory. Unseeded Manika, who defeated Romania's Andreea Dragoman a day earlier, will next face 14th-ranked Nina Mittelham of Germany in the round of 16. Manika has defeated top-10 players in the past, but emerged victorious over Wang Manyu will be her most cherished in recent history. Also read: Indian men's and women's table tennis teams make history, qualify for the Paris Olympics “It's the biggest achievement of my singles career. I'm really happy that I won against her. I worked hard during my training with my coach Aman Balgu and my trainers. “You have to keep working hard (to do something like that reach). Thank you all for believing in me. I will keep this fighting spirit for my next match,” Manika said after the match. In the mixed doubles, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade surprised fifth-seeded Spanish pair Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11 , 3-11, 11-7,11-7) to storm into the quarter-finals. In the preliminary phase, the Indian duo defeated the Chilean duo Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5). For Indian table tennis enthusiasts, Asian Games bronze medalists duo Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee capped off a successful day in Jeddah as they defeated Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby 3-0 (11-7, 1-3, 11-4) to to participate in the competition. front quarter. However, Sreeja Akula, who defeated Manika in the world rankings to occupy 38th place, lost 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 12-14 to Jieni Saho after leading the Portuguese in two matches. Other Indians went down with good fights in singles including A. Sharath Kamal, Archana Kamath, Manav Thakkar and Sutirtha Mukherjee. Sharath, who met Nigeria's Aruna Qadri in the round of 64, lost with a 2-0 lead after a courageous performance. Qadri defeated Sharath 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 13-11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/sports/indias-manika-stuns-table-tennis-world-no-2-wang-manyu-to-enter-saudi-smash-pre-quarters-19407758.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos