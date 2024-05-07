Catamounts Earn two All-Conference Nods and earn 20 final appearances at SoCon Outdoors





Birmingham, Alabama — The Western Carolina track and field team is primed for an exciting finish at the 2024 SoCon Outdoor Track and Field Championships after all conference marks from Jackson Livingston And Noah Straley as well as 20 qualifying appearances on the Catamounts circuit. Additionally, nine first-year Catamounts earned freshman honors on the first day of competition. Jackson Livingston led the Purple and Gold with the highest WCU finish on the first day of the conference meet and claimed second place in the men's javelin. Livingston claimed the only silver medal of the day for the Catamounts with an incredible throw of 62.30 meters on his second attempt of the day. Prior to the silver medal throw, Livingston had never broken the 60-metre mark in the event, with his previous best effort being a 59-metre throw at last season's outdoor championships. Already ranked second on the all-time outdoor performance list at the event, Livingston closed the gap between himself and WCU javelin record holder Matt Evans. Evans and Livingston are the only Catamounts to reach distances of more than 200 feet in their careers. Noah Straley took the only other medal on the day for the Catamounts, taking third place in the men's long jump with a jump of 6.88 metres. Straley only reached his top distance on his second jump of the day, eventually clearing 6.80 meters on three of his five points. The bronze medal is the first medal of Straley's career after finishing just off the podium in the long jump at the SoCon indoor championships earlier this year. Below is a complete list of the Catamount Finals qualifiers, the Day One freshman team honor recipients, and the overall conference standings heading into the final day of competition. Final Qualifications

Teddy Ayden 4th, 10.70s – 100m

Quinton Godfrey 9th, 10.91s – 100m

Armani Blair 5th, 11.96s – 100m

Cymoria Thomas 8th, 12.04s – 100m

Shaneil Lysight 3rd, 14.24s – 100H

Imani Boyd 7th, 14.72s – 100H

Quinton Godfrey 7th, 21.32s – 200m

Nytrinitey Jenkins 5th, 24.78s – 200m

Cymoria Thomas 9th, 25.12s – 200m

Quinton Godfrey 6th, 49.09s – 400m

Elias Barton 7th, 49.18s – 400m

Nytrinitey Jenkins 3rd, 57.88s – 400m

Mikayla Turner 5th, 58.10s – 400m

Kyndal Saunders 6th, 58.81s – 400m

Leah Butler 8th, 58.96s – 400m

Jalen Elwell 3rd, 1:52.95 – 800m

John Davis 6th, 1:53.18 – 800m

Hendrik Stecher 7th, 1:53.03 – 800m

Lauren Esselborn 8th, 2:17.49 – 800m All-freshman honors

Austin Ramirez Men's hammer

David Dorbin Men's long jump

Lawson Mecom Men's 3000 meters Steeplechase

Hailee Jackson Morgan Ladies hammer

Heidi Hudson Women's long jump

Bella Hilleary – Pole vault for women

Peyton Skoglund 3000 meters Steeplechase ladies

Katherine Hopkins Women's 10,000 meters Day one rankings

Men's Day 1 results 1.VMI 56 points

2. Furman 48

3. Samford 42

Western Carolina 42 5.ETSU 16

6. The Citadel 15

7.UNCG6

8. Wofford-3 Results ladies day 1 1. Samford 79.5 points

2. The Citadel 31

3.ETSU 30

4. Furman 28

5. Mercer 24

6 Wofford 18

7.VMI 12

8. Western Carolina 9.5 9.UNCG2

10. Chattanooga-0

