Sports
2024 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship: Scores, Brackets, Schedule
The selections for the 2024 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship were announced on Monday, May 6, on NCAA.com.
Full selections released| Printable Bracket for Regionals
The championship begins with preliminary rounds on Tuesday, May 21, prior to the national championship match on Saturday, May 25 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The NCAA Division II men's and women's selection committee will select a field of 48 teams to participate in the 2024 championships. After regional play, the teams will compete in the 16-team finals.
Click for the interactive bracket
2024 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Team Championship Schedule
- Selection show | Monday, May 6 at 8:00 PM ETNCAA.com
- Preliminaries (Day 1) | Monday May 13
- (4) Fairmont State vs. (5) West Virginia Wesleyan | 12:00 noon| Atlantic Region #1
- (2) Edinboro vs. (7) Shaw | 12:00 noon| Atlantic region #2
- (3) Mercyhurst vs. (6) Millersville | 2:30 PM | Atlantic region #2
- (1) Washburn vs. (4) Harding | 2:00 PM | Central Region #1
- (2) Ouachita Baptist vs. (3) Southern Arkansas | Central Region #2
- (4) Dist. Columbia vs. (5) Southern New Hampshire | 12:00 noon | Eastern Region #1
- (2) Jefferson vs. (3) Adelphi | 12:00 noon | Eastern Region #2
- (1) Uindy vs. Findlay | 11am| Midwest Region #1
- (4) Drury vs. McKendree | 11am| Midwest Region #1
- (2) Ferris State vs. (7) Grand Valley State | 10am | Midwest Region #2
- (3) Wayne State (MI) vs. (6) Tiffin | 2:00 PM |Midwest Region #2
- (1) UT Tyler vs. (4) Lubbock Christian | 3:00 PM | South Central Region #1
- (2) Midwestern State vs. (3) Permian Basin of Texas | 12:00 noon | South Central Region #2
- (1) Valdosta State vs. (8) Spring Hill | 10am | Region South #1
- (4) Barry vs. (5) West Florida | 2:00 PM | Region South #1
- (2) Saint Leo vs. (7) Florida South | 10am | Southern Region #2
- (3) Rollins vs. (6) Embry-Riddle (FL) | 10am | Southern Region #2
- (1) Flagler vs. (8) Mount Olive | 11am | Southeast Region #1
- (4) Lander vs. (5) Wingate | 3:00 PM |Southeast Region #1
- (2) The State of Columbus vs. (7) Belmont Abbey | 10amSoutheast Region #2
- (3) North Georgia vs. (6) Augusta | 1:00 PM |Southeast Region #2
- (2) Hawaii Pacific vs. (3) Biola | 10 p.m. | Western Region #1
- (1) Azusa Pacific vs. (4) Point Loma | 9:00 PM |Western Region #1
- Preliminaries (Day 2) | Tuesday May 14
- First round | Tuesday May 21
- Quarter-finals | Wednesday May 22
- Semi-finals | Friday May 24
- National Championship | Saturday May 25
Championship history
Below is year-by-year championship history for Division II men's tennis.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|PLACE
|2023
|Barry
|4-2
|The State of Columbus
|Orlando, FL.
|2022
|Barry
|4-1
|Wayne State
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2021
|Barry
|4-1
|The State of Columbus
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Barry
|4-3
|The State of Columbus
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2018
|The State of Columbus
|5-4
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|West Florida
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2016
|Hawaii Pacific Ocean
|5-3
|Saint Leo
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Barry
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific Ocean
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|West Florida
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific Ocean
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2013
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic Ocean
|5-0
|West Florida
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2010
|Barry
|5-4
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-4
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-0
|Barry
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|Lynn
|5-1
|Valdosta State
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2006
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|West Fla.
|5-0
|North Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2004
|West Fla.
|5-2
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Hawaii Pacific Ocean
|Altamonte Springs, Florida.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Drury
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Rollins
|5-0
|Hawaii Pacific Ocean
|West Fla.
|2000
|Lander
|5-2
|Hawaii Pacific Ocean
|West Fla.
|1999
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|West Fla.
|1998
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lander
|5-1
|West Fla.
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Lander
|4-1
|Rollins
|Central Oklahoma.
|1995
|Lander
|4-2
|North Fla.
|UC Davis
|1994
|Lander
|5-3
|Hampton
|Southwestern Baptist
|1993
|Lander
|5-2
|Hampton
|Central Oklahoma.
|1992
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Hampton
|Central Oklahoma.
|1991
|Rollins
|5-3
|Cal Poly
|Central Oklahoma.
|1990
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1989
|Hampton
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Southwestern Baptist
|1988
|Kapman
|5-2
|Hampton
|Sonoma St.
|1987
|Kapman
|5-1
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|Kapman
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Kapman
|5-4
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1983
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1982
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|Florida Int
|1981
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-12
|Rollins, Texas St.
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1980
|SIU Edwardsville
|24-12
|Nichols St.
|SIU Edwardsville
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|21-15
|San Diego
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1978
|SIU Edwardsville
|14-12
|Hampton, San Diego
|San Diego
|1977
|UC Irvine
|20-15
|SIU Edwardsville
|San Diego
|1976
|Hampton
|23-18
|UC Irvine
|Northwest Mo. St.
|1975
|UC Irvine, San Diego
|22
|Colorado St. Pueblo
|1974
|San Diego
|25-20
|UC Irvine
|UC Irvine
|1973
|UC Irvine
|28-17
|Cal Poly
|East Stroudsburg
|1972
|UC Irvine, Rollins
|22
|Kalamazoo
|1971
|UC Irvine
|25-22
|Rollins
|The peacock
|1970
|UC Irvine
|25-12
|Cal Poly
|Cal St Hayward
|1969
|Cal St. Northridge
|17-16
|Truman
|East Stroudsburg
|1968
|Fresno St.
|19-14
|Cal St LA
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|1967
|Long Beach St.
|18-14
|Lamar
|Chicago
|1966
|Rollins
|17-12
|Cal St. LA, Long Beach St.
|Sewanee
|1965
|Cal St LA
|20-16
|Redlands
|Cal St LA
|1964
|Cal St. LA, South Illustration.
|15
|The peacock
|1963
|Cal St LA
|9-7
|Southern Sick.
|Washington-St. Louis
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2024-05-06/2024-ncaa-dii-mens-tennis-championship-scores-bracket-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nearly a fortnight after 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Gurucharan Singh's demise, parents await his return
- 2024 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship: Scores, Brackets, Schedule
- Nicki Minaj wears a clever yellow Marni dress
- Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor country's best actor, says he doesn't consider himself a pan-Indian star | Bollywood
- Google simplifies setting up two-factor authentication (more important than ever)
- Trump's ex-lawyer reacts to new exhibits in Trump's money trial
- Actor Shekhar Suman and Radhika Khera join BJP in Delhi
- Viking Womens Golf is ranked fourth after round one in NCAA Regionals
- Anna Wintour breaks her own no-black fashion rule at the 2024 Met Gala
- Solved: Re: Google Managed Encryption – Google Cloud Community
- Jokowi smiles when asked to encourage Prabowo-Megawati meeting efforts
- Actor Shekhar Suman joins BJP