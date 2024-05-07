First-year Professional Women's Hockey League benefits from increased interest in women's sports | News, sports, jobs





Less than a year after the Professional Women's Hockey League launched, its inaugural season has seen 72 games broadcast or streamed across North America and attendance records broken time and time again.

It couldn't have happened at a better time.

The launch of the PWHL finally brings together the best players in the world on a regular basis, beyond the annual World Championships or Olympic Games every four years. And it has put the game firmly on the map at a time of increased interest in women's sports, led by the Caitlin Clark effect in basketball and a quarter-century since Brandi Chastain and the U.S. soccer team rose to international prominence.

While it will still take time to catch up in a busy landscape, the PWHL is off to a blazing start after decades of frustration.

“We all wanted things to happen faster, and it felt very difficult and challenging at times,” Hall of Famer and PWHL senior VP of hockey operations Jayna Hefford told The Associated Press. “But when you look back on it now, you have to wonder if everything happened the way it should have and at the right time to show us the success we've seen so far.”

That success is still in its infancy, although the PWHL's first four-plus months have raised expectations about how quickly and how much the PWHL can grow beyond its current six-team structure in Boston, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa . A total of 392,259 fans attended regular-season games at venues including several NHL rinks, highlighted by a women's hockey record crowd of 21,105 people who showed up at the Canadiens' Bell Center last month for a Montreal-Toronto showdown.

Television broadcasts nationally in Canada and regionally in the U.S. market have also attracted even more viewers to women's hockey by following the same path of progress that the WNBA and the various incarnations of the professional women's soccer league previously enjoyed since the late 1990s and early 2000s .

“We have been working on this for a long time” said Amy Scheer, the PWHL's senior VP of business operations, who has also worked in the WNBA and NBA and for the NFL.

While the puck drops on the playoffs this week, with an innovative format allowing league-leading Toronto to pick its opponent in the first round, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Internally recognized advisory board member Stan Kasten: 'We still have a long way to go before we become an economic success' and an expert on women's sports is skeptical about the long term, based on hockey's place behind soccer and other sports in the U.S., and until there are more teams and big stars to grab mainstream attention.

“You have the kind of barrier to overcome exactly the kind of marginalization of hockey in American culture and then add on top of that another layer of the marginalization of women's sports in American culture,” says Cheryl Cooky, professor of gender and women's sexuality studies at Purdue University. “When you add those together, it creates a kind of double jeopardy for women's hockey.”

Cooky pointed out that Chastain, Clark and others are becoming the face of her sport to people outside the fan base because women's hockey needs something. American Hilary Knight and Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin are currently the biggest stars, with Knight also making an appearance “Saturday evening live” in 2018. But there's also the inherent challenge of playing in helmets with cages that basketball and football don't have to overcome in building a pop culture that manifests off the ice, on the court or on the field.

But that process continues, placing the emphasis on the next generation, led by Sarah Nurse, Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards and others, to build a loyal following across the continent.

“These kind of role models that show women that they can be fierce, serious athletes, I can't think of anything better.” Canadian Ambassador to the US Kirsten Hillman said. “The strength of the fans' support indicates that something was missing, that something was needed.”

Speaking just steps away from Hillman at a PWHL watch party at the Canadian Embassy in Washington last month, Bauer, vice president of marketing Mary-Kay Messier, mentioned the first season “a turning point moment” for hockey in general because of the growth opportunities by involving more girls and women.

“It's a reflection of the passion of the people, and they're demanding to see the games and they're showing up in droves and breaking records is no longer a milestone – it's a track record,” Messier said. “For brands that want to stay relevant and develop new audiences, you need to get involved in girls' and women's sports because that makes all the difference.”

The PWHL has agreements with companies ranging from equipment manufacturers like Bauer and CCM to Canadian Tire, Molson, Tim Hortons and Barbie. More deals are coming soon, as well as the eventual expansion, but that will have to wait, as will higher player salaries and other adjustments.

“We tried to be careful and conservative so that when we finally got going, we had a chance to succeed and that's where we are now,” said Kasten, one of the people running the PWHL show for Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and women's tennis icon Billie Jean King.

Kasten said that of the competition “manifest destination” its competitions in Europe, and an influx of talent outside the US and Canada is one reason to think, like Scheer, that “There are no boundaries” about what the PWHL can do.

“It's great that you have different paths,” said Lara Stalder, captain of the Swiss national team, who credited compatriot Alina Muller with charting a path for Europeans in the PWHL. “Ultimately you need good processes and good structures, so that we gain more depth, so that more and more girls play hockey.”

