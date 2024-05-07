Taiwan secures participation in all table tennis events of the Paris Olympics





Taipei, May 7 (CNA) With the release of the latest mixed doubles rankings on Tuesday, Taiwan is assured of participation in all five table tennis disciplines at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. On Tuesday, after losing to French opponents Alexis Lebrun and Yuan Jianan () at the World Table Tennis Saudi Smash 2024 during the round of 16, the International Table Tennis Federation ranked Taiwanese rowers Lin Yun-ju () and Chen Szu-yu () as number 5 in the world in mixed doubles. The placement of the two Taiwanese table tennis players secured them a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Speaking to CNA, head coach Wu Wen-chia () of Taiwan's table tennis delegation said that both Lin and Chen will continue to participate in international competitions in the run-up to the Olympic Games to accumulate points and increase their ranking. Although the mixed doubles event was the last table tennis discipline for which Taiwan qualified, Lin and Chen are the first Taiwanese rowers to be added to the Olympic delegation roster as Taiwan's only mixed duo. Lin is also Taiwan's only rower to win an Olympic medal in table tennis at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, winning bronze in mixed doubles with his former partner Cheng I-ching (). Lin's participation means Taiwan's young table tennis prodigy will compete against 15 other pairs for the chance to win a second medal. Wu added that the full list of Taiwanese table tennis players for the Paris Olympics will be confirmed in mid-June when the latest world rankings are released. (By Huang Chiao-wen and James Lo) End item/AW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/sports/202405070015 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos