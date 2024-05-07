“Paris 2024 Olympics will be the best thing for Indian table tennis”: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran









YEAR |

Updated: May 07, 2024

By Sahil Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]May 7 (ANI): Indian table tennis star and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the best ever for the country's table tennis contingent and also opened his historic World Table Tennis (WTT ) Feeder title win in Beirut in March this year.

The 2024 Paris Olympics, to be held from July 26 to August 11, will be the first time that India will be represented in the men's and women's table tennis team events at the Olympics, having secured the quota based on their ranking in March. Both the men's and women's team events were introduced into the Beijing 2008 Olympic program.

Speaking about the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gnanasekaran said the upcoming multi-sport event will be the best ever for Indian table tennis and a training camp will be held in Europe ahead of the event.

“I think these Olympics will be the best for Indian table tennis. Both the Indian men's and women's teams have qualified for the first time. We have also prepared very well. We will play in more events this time. We will a training camp in Europe ahead of the Olympics to get used to the conditions, and also to practice matches,” Gnanasekaran told ANI. Also in March this year, Gnanasekaran created history by becoming the first ever Indian to secure a WTT Feeder title in men's singles, beating compatriot Manav Thakkar in the final 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11- 7, 11). -4).

Speaking about the victory, the rower said the victory remains special not only because of the history associated with it, but also because of the confidence he gained to come out of injuries and a decline in form.

“It was very special to win the title in Beirut. It was my comeback, because I had been struggling with injuries and bad form for a long time. Winning that title was very special. The way I prepared was able to I played my A game. I defeated the legendary Chuang Chih-yuan in the semi-final. Then I faced Manav Thakkar in the final. I also had a great match with Harmeet Desai.

Speaking about the talks between both Indians ahead of the final, Gnanasekaran said both players were happy that India would get the gold medal no matter what. He also took up the challenge of playing against his own compatriot in the final.

“But that happiness only lasts before the title fight. When you are on the field, you really want that gold medal. This mentality is necessary because it makes you a top player. When you play against an Indian, you have need a different mentality because they know your game in advance and you have to prepare accordingly. It's different fighting your compatriot on foreign soil,” Gnanasekaran said.

Gnanasekaran praised the 24-year-old Manav and pointed out that his competitiveness is his best attribute.

Speaking about the support players have received from various entities ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gnanasekaran said: “The support we have received in recent years is unprecedented. Everyone asks us what we want. Be it the central government and their Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Reliance Foundation and their sports science interventions, dietitians, strength and conditioning coaches, physios etc. We just need to focus on our game and not worry about other things. India will win many Olympic medals with such continued support.” (ANI)

