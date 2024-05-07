England's new T20 coach Kieron Pollard: 'Cricket is a business'

You have to use your strength or natural genetics to move forward

That's part of simplifying how you break down the goal, Pollard explains. Saying it and actually understanding how to do it are different things. You can just say yes, you can hit five sixes, but how do you hit the five sixes? Who will you hit the five sixes against? In the Caribbean, different theories and factors will determine how you approach it.

The wickets are turning and sometimes they are slow, Pollard reflects on the tournament pitches. You have to use your strength or your natural genetics to move forward.

In December in Trinidad & Tobago, Pollard and Buttler discussed how to take their partnership in a new direction. For the first time, Pollard will coach Buttler after being appointed as a consultant for the T20 World Cup.

His appointment corrects what Rob Key identified as one of the glaring mistakes of last year's dismal ODI World Cup campaign: the lack of a coach with local knowledge. With his knowledge of pitches in the Caribbean, Pollard will replicate Mike Husseys' role in England's T20 World Cup victory in Australia two years ago. At 36, Pollard also brings experience of playing with and against many of the tournament's best players.

With Buttler the conversation turned to what was best for England at a World Cup, Pollard explained. And having the expertise and knowledge in Caribbean conditions for the World Cup.

At a transitional stage in my career, still playing and doing a bit of coaching and consultancy here and there, it will also bode well for me in the future. It just came up and it was something that made sense. I look forward.

Watching England's 3-2 defeat in their T20 series in the Caribbean before Christmas gave Pollard some ideas on how they could improve. The knowledge, the computer and the brain are still busy storing some things that may need to be worked on when the time comes.

One of the biggest challenges for England will be the adjustment between wickets in different countries; the variety of Caribbean conditions is one of the biggest problems for visiting teams. After starting their campaign in Barbados, which suits taller and faster bowlers, England will, if all goes well, have to navigate a semi-final in Guyana or Trinidad, where spin rules.

That is what the world often fails to see and understand in us Caribbean cricketers, and what we endure in terms of pitches and conditions. It's completely different.

Pollard sees his role for England as understanding the nature of the Caribbean and how cricket plays here. We will find out more as we get together and discuss what is needed. As it stands now, it is a broad role. Hopefully it will be limited to more tactics and other things as that time gets closer.

Pollard is already developing the contours of his coaching style. He believes in players taking ownership and sees the role of a coach as an addition to a few choice comments.

Making sure they are in the right frame of mind is something that will be very important, he explains. The most important thing is man management: making them realize the potential and talent they have, and some of the things they haven't tapped into yet.

Everything is time and place. And now that's from an emotional standpoint, mental standpoint. Win or lose a game, what should be said next? I think that is very important in how you get the best out of people and a team.

While Pollard's contractual involvement is solely for T20 World Cup IPL commitments, he could join the squad for the Pakistan Series from May 22. He hopes to work with England again. If it goes well, that will be a feather in the cap. Hopefully they see the need for someone with my experience to join the England team.

My job, as I have always played cricket, is to focus on what I have to do in the present. Whatever happens in the future, good or bad, you take it on the chin. You enjoy it and you move on.

On June 28, Pollard hopes his journey will take him to Kensington Oval for the T20 World Cup final – the second of his career, following on from the 2012 triumph he won with the West Indies. He remains a supporter of the West Indies, and passionate about the game in the region.

But when asked whether England against the West Indies would be his ideal final, Pollard laughs. Then the businessman in him speaks. The dream final would be England against whoever.

