Miami Football reported leader for top 10 transfer edge rusher Tyler Baron
Miami's football program is the leader for Tyler Baronthe fourth available transfer and 10th best edge rusher in the 2024 portal according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports. Baron visited Miami and USC last week. Miami has been the constant in Baron recruiting as it has developed.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported this last week Miami and Mississippi were the leaders for Baron. Baron was transferred to Louisville from Tennessee during the winter portal cycle. Baron initially committed to Mississippi during the winter portal cycle before heading to Louisville.
Baron would add to a deep Miami group of edge rushers. Miami returns ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor as edge rushers in 2024. Marshall edge rusher Elijah Alston transferred to Miami during the winter portal cycle. Miami also signed the top defensive line class of 2024.
Baron would slot into the rotation as an edge rusher behind Bain and Mesidor and compete with Alston for snaps. Miami signed five-star edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot, four-star Booker Pickett Jr. and Elias Rudolph and three-star Cole McConathy in the 2024 class. Lightfoot and McConathy were impressive in spring training.
4. TYLER BARON, EDGE, LOUISVILLE
Transfer rate: 92
Transfer rankings: No. 72 overall
Miami is a leader here. Baron played 1,565 defensive snaps over the past four seasons. In 2023, Baron had his most productive season at the college level, with 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Pro Football Focus gave Baron 41 quarterback pressures.
–Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Baron was the 118th ranked prospect, fourth strong defensive end and fourth player in Tennessee behind Knoxville Catholic in the 2020 class. Miami would add another veteran edge rusher with one season of eligibility remaining if Baron chooses the Hurricanes. Adding Baron would give the Miami freshman time to develop in 2024.
Baron would complete the veteran rotation for Miami edge rushers in 2024. The addition of Baron would allow greater focus on other positions after the transfer portal closed to new registrations on April 30. Transfer can continue to make visits and finalize their decisions on the next program. they will compete.
