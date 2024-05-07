The Pickleball Club's massive Port St. Lucie location will open soon

HARBOR ST. LUCIE A new 3,000-square-foot pickleball club will soon open in St. Lucie West, with more than a dozen courts and other amenities for the fast-growing game.

The Pickleball Club at St. Lucie West will include twelve indoor courts, two indoor outdoor courts, bocce ball, table tennis, corn hole, a cafe, pro shop, locker room, lounge areas and event spaces.

Construction is wrapping up at 455 NW Enterprise Drive near Clover Park, home of the St. Lucie Mets, with plans for a soft opening in mid-June and a grand opening in late June or early July for the private club, Membership Director David Velez said.

Meeting growing demand

While pickleball has become one of the fastest growing sports nationwide, demand is especially high on the Treasure Coast, Velez said. That can lead to long wait times for players, even as more and more courts are built in public parks and residential communities.

“Where we are now, there are more than 100 jobs within a 15- to 20-mile radius,” Velez said.

Distinguishing itself

That said, The Pickleball Club's amenities go above and beyond those of other facilities, Velez said. In addition to the other facilities, the pickleball courts will be unique.

First, the indoor climate-controlled setting will help alleviate the heat and rain in Florida. Also, the courts themselves will be built with eight layers of acrylic, which, Velez said, will help prevent harsh impacts that can be hard on players' joints. Indirect lighting prevents glare and shadows for players, and members can scan a barcode when they enter the field to play and link cameras to their accounts to watch the video later.

The club will also have a head professional, who will provide instruction and lead clinics. It will offer a summer camp for young players and also host professional exhibitions.

“There's nothing like it in the country. Having lived in this county for 27 years, I'm so excited for this to be part of the Treasure Coast,” Velez said.

Grows throughout Florida

The St. Lucie West location will be the second for The Pickleball Club, after opening the first location in Sarasota last year. A third is in the works at The Villages, and six other locations in Florida are in active development, he said the company's websitewith plans for another nine at undisclosed locations across the state.

Members of the Port St. Lucie club would have reciprocity with other clubs when they travel, and there are plans for the clubs to travel to compete against each other in interclub tournaments, Velez said.

Membership Options

Although the company operates under a private club model and does not advertise the cost of membership, Velez indicated that it will be much more affordable than many golf and tennis clubs in the area.

“It's very affordable for what we offer,” Velez said. “It's not for everyone. Everything comes with a price, right?”

The club will likely offer some discounts for the opening, Velez said, and there will be different membership levels for how often members want to play.

Changing demographics

While the game has long been popular among seniors, Velez said, “the demographics are shifting” and they expect a broad mix of ages to participate in the club, which will offer a youth membership rate.

“This is why I love this game, because it brings families together,” Velez said. “You can be 80 and compete with people half your age.”

There are a number of teens competing at or near a professional level, Velez said, including some area teens who he hopes will be involved with the club in some way.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at [email protected] and 504-331-0516.