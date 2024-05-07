Women's lacrosse will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament





GRANVILLE, Ohio (May 6, 2024) The Denison University women's lacrosse team returns to the NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Tournament and will host the first round match between the University of Scranton and Lake Forest College on Saturday, May 11. about the winner of the second round on Sunday, May 12. Both matches will be at 2pm on their respective days. The Big Red enter this year's NCAA Tournament 10 games above .500 (14-4 overall) and earned the North Coast Athletic Conference's automatic qualifier for the national tournament after defeating Kenyon College by a score of 16- 11 in the NCAC Tournament Championship. It was Denison's 17th overall NCAC tournament title in program history and ninth in 11 years under Head Coach Amanda Daniels . This will be Denison's 25th overall and 10th straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Big Red will also appear in their 33rd postseason game since 1985. Last year, Denison advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the eighth time in school history and for the fifth straight season. Senior Jane Bailey scored seven points as Denison scored five goals in three different quarters to earn an 18-10 win over Hope College in the first round of the NCAA Junior Tournament Merrill Rollhaus scored twice in the fourth quarter and scored the game-winning goal with just eight seconds left in triple overtime, propelling Denison to a 10–9 victory over the No. 17 nationally ranked University of Chicago in the second round. Potential opponents: Scranton is 16-3 overall and ranked No. 22 in the final regular-season ILWomen/IWLCA Division III Poll. The Royals claimed the Landmark Conference regular season title with an 8-1 league record and captured a second straight Landmark Conference title with a 12-5 win over No. 2 seed Catholic University in the Landmark Championship game on Saturday in Scranton. The Royals are going to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and the fourth time in program history, falling to a 7-5 heartbreaker in a first-round game against Stevens a season ago. Lake Forest is 14-3 overall. For the second year in a row, the Foresters won at the College of Saint Benedict in the finals of the Midwest Lacrosse Conference Tournament. Thanks to a goal by freshman Ava Russell with just 26.9 seconds left, the Foresters moved out of the top 15-14 and will now advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Lake Forest is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, dropping a 14-8 decision to DePauw in 2023. 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship Selections

Interactive bracket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denisonbigred.com/news/2024/5/6/womens-lacrosse-womens-lacrosse-set-to-host-first-two-rounds-of-ncaa-tournament.aspx

