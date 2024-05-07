County cricket: Essex goes top, but Surrey could be the real winner | Provincial championship

Ball one: Taunton taunts new leaders

As Jos Mourinho knew, points at the start of the season are worth exactly the same as points at the end of the season. When these cold, wet, uninspiring matches are forgotten in the soft fecundity of autumn, the table will remember.

In that context, Somerset's defeat by Essex after two days of seam bowling could prove crucial for one or both counties (and perhaps Surrey too). Twenty wickets fell on the first day, with Sam Cook taking two guards and squeezing in a quick five-rfer in between. The pitches inspection, who never need much encouragement to hit the County Ground, Taunton into the sat-nav, must have had nervous fingers, but Cook and Jamie Porter running through one side will never excite them as much as Simon Harmer and Matt Critchley that cause great damage.

The carnage continued into the second day and when the dust (more accurately, the moisture) settled, the home side needed 167 to make the win not too intimidating, but it did represent the highest innings of the match. Much depended on the first hour, the crucial blunting of the visitors' excellent new ball attack. It was a job description excellently captured by Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson, who played a positive role and rattled off five hours, leaving less than a hundred to be had when they parted ways. From there, a few decent blows and some cool heads will get you over the line, and Andrew Umeed and Tom Banton have proven their worth.

Essex went top on their own but missed a chance to steal a march on Surrey, who found themselves missing a good week. Somerset came second, but we all know how that story ends.

Ball two: Lyon's roar is silenced

Kent recorded their first win of the season, while Lancashire slumped to their second defeat in front of the Sky cameras at Old Trafford.

Credit goes to Kent's two pacers who grew up in the southern hemisphere, Nathan Gilchrist and Wes Agar, the pair who shared 15 wickets between them. A hat tip too to a couple of these favorite cricketers: all-rounder Joey Evision and the ever-reliable Daniel Bell-Drummond.

That said, after the home side's bowlers had done their bit, dismissing Kent for 261 and Keaton Jennings deciding to field, it really wouldn't take the dismal first innings of 92 and half of the second innings to make what was just a handy innings was, to be reviewed. total.

Despite some fighting from the lower middle order, Lancashire's batting looks barren once the top three (Jennings, Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon) are back in the pavilion. There is no point in selecting Australian Nathan Lyon and England's Tom Hartley if there is nothing on the scoreboard for them to work with.

Kent's Joey Evison bats as Lancashire wicketkeeper Matthew Hurst looks on. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ball three: Seales scores an easy win

You get the feeling that Cheteshwar Pujara was not bad even as a toddler, so at ease is he with his old-fashioned, highly effective playing. He arrived at the crease at Derby (a ground Mohammad Azharuddin described as the coldest he had ever played on) with Sussex 138 behind and left his team 143 runs in favor, his 64th first-class century on the slope.

If it is a surprise to see such a stylish player in Division Two, what are we to make of Trinidadian tearaway, Jayden Seales, who already has ten Tests to his name at the age of 22? The home team certainly couldn't make much of it; his five wickets in eight second-innings overs delivered a crushing innings victory that sent Sussex top of the Second Division, with a match in hand on most rivals.

Ball four: Bean jumps into the spotlight

Yorkshire are also not shy about sending Test players to the lower division fields, but Joe Root, Shan Masood, Harry Brook and Adam Lyth were outshone by 22-year-old opener Finlay Bean, who top-scored with 173 .

When the home side opened up a lead of 298, Glamorgan knew they would have an uphill task to save the match. They got through 138 overs and probably deserved some help from the weather, ages after Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram secured the draw. They are among the top three run-scorers in the country this season, but a combination of 92 overs from spinners, Dan Moriarty and Dom Bess, for just two wickets (Root got a pair) will leave the members rocking a Bovril in the stands, have not satisfied.

Ball five: Du Plooy remains hungry for runs

Leus Du Plooy has maintained his excellent form this season after moving from Derbyshire to Middlesex. Photo: John Mallett/ProSports/Shutterstock

Sandwiched between Northeast and Ingram on the points scorers list is Leus du Plooy, who swapped Derbyshire for Middlesex in the winter. This move has not stopped the Hungarian international, who has moved from last year's average of 82 in a few steps to 84 this season.

He could do little more than save himself a century from Leicestershire's attack as rain washed out the first and final days at Lords, but Middlesex have quietly crept into second place in an even increasingly formless division. , level on points with their opponents in last week's match.

Fortunately, the cricket transfer market in the province does not cause as much fuss as it does for football, but recruitment is an important part of a province's success. Tempting du Plooy already looked smart a month ago, but now it looks even crazier.

Ball six: PCA throws a bouncer at planners

I remember serving as a union representative for about ten years reminding management (and myself) that I was not a neutral party in the negotiations. While there will always be significant overlap between employee and employer interests, there are times when it is more of a zero-sum game.

The Professional Cricketers Association (once described as the only union that is more right-wing than its employers) has conducted a survey of its members, who are willing to work less for (apparently) the same pay, but who wouldn't? That's not to dismiss concerns about player welfare and the promotion of excellence, but issues like late-night driving can certainly be resolved with coaches (the Shane Warne, drivable kind), overnight stays and, yes, a more sympathetic planning. But the precise mix of play, practice and rest required to provide an England captain with a fit-and-fire XI now seems as elusive as it did about a quarter of a century ago, when central contracts were introduced.

Perhaps there is a more fundamental discussion to be had about exactly how much money the game requires. It will always want more players, with short careers (but who has a job for life these days?) will chase the best contract, while administrators will want the strongest revenue streams and there will always be another development initiative on the table, objectives identified, budgets planned.

The hardest thing for successful managers, whether employees or employers, is saying no, admitting that it's a good idea, that it would make more money, that it would solve problems, but that it wasn't planned. It. Far more organizations are harmed by an excess of ambition than by its absence. The scope and priorities of English domestic cricket could do with a little more definition.