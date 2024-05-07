Michigan State Football lands Cincinnati transfer DE Tyler Gillison





Jonathan Smith and his staff have made it a priority to get Michigan State football back into the mix in Michigan and Ohio. He and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi landed one player from each state through the transfer portal on Monday to help shore up a defensive line that has been hit with attrition in recent weeks. Edge rusher Tyler Gillison announced via Twitter that he wants to transfer from Cincinnati to MSU next season. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound native of Pickerington, a Columbus suburb, has three years of eligibility remaining. Shortly after, according to On3.com, the Spartans nabbed a commitment from defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley. The 6-5, 295-pound Nebraska transfer, from suburban Grand Rapids, will have two years of eligibility. Gillison's older brother, Trenton, was a recruit and tight end of Mark Dantonio who played 25 games for the Spartans from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Youngstown State and finishing his collegiate career at Tennessee State last season. Tyler Gillison redshirted the Bearcats in 2022 and had 15 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and broke up a pass in 10 games last season. Gillison, a three-star recruit, chose Cincinnati over West Virginia and Virginia Tech out of Pickerington Central High. However, former MSU coach Mel Tucker and his staff did not offer him a scholarship. Buckley played eight games for the Huskers last season with one QB rush and one tackle, but Nebraska coaches moved him to the offensive line late in the season. He played one game in 2021 while redshirting, then did not play in 2022. Buckley, a two-way player at Godwin Heights High in Wyoming, chose the Cornhuskers over MSU and others out of high school after his senior season in 2020. He was rated as a three-star recruit as a defensive lineman and the No. 14 player in high school. the state according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings system and was just the fourth Michigan prep prospect to pick Nebraska since 1974. He was the youngest member of the Huskers' class of 2021, turning 18 into his first season in Lincoln in two months. The Spartans lost defensive tackles Derrick Harmon (Oregon) and Simeon Barrow (Miami-Florida) in transfer moves last week. Two highly-rated defensive ends Tucker landed, Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe, also entered the transfer portal. Smith also landed Indiana transfer edge rusher Anthony Jones for next season. Two defensive tackle transfers, DQuan Douse (Georgia Tech) and Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State), enrolled in January. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari. Subscribe to the “Spartan Speak” podcast for new episodes every weekApple podcasts,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.

