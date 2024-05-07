Jewish tennis star Diego Schwartzman announces his retirement





(JTA) – Jewish tennis player Diego Schwartzman announced Sunday that he will retire from professional tennis after his hometown Argentina Open in February 2025. The 31-year-old Argentine star, who is currently ranked No. 142 in the Association of Tennis Professionals men's rankings, shared the news on Instagram, calling it a “very difficult decision.” “Every corner of the field, every second practice, every point game, every moment I was extremely happy,” Schwartzman wrote in Spanish. “I lived it with such intensity that today it is difficult for me to keep it up. All those beautiful moments have become something that weighs heavily today and it is difficult for me to continue to enjoy them to the fullest.” Schwartzman, who peaked at No. 8 in the rankings in 2020, has won four ATP titles in his career: the 2016 Istanbul Open, the 2018 Rio Open, the 2019 Los Cabos Open and the 2021 Argentina Open. Schwartzman also reached the semifinals of the 2020 French Open and two quarter-finals of the US Open Grand Slams in 2017 and 2019. Schwartzman, who has 250 singles victories, is affectionately known as “El Peque” or “Shorty” in Spanish. Officially listed at 6 feet, 6 inches, Schwartzman in 2020 became the shortest man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since fellow Jewish player Harold Solomon, who is an inch shorter, at the 1980 French Open. Tennis player and source of inspiration A tennis racket and two tennis balls on a court (credit: VLADSINGER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) In December 2021, the Jewish sports club Hacoaj opened a new tennis complex in the Tigre neighborhood of Buenos Aires and named the central court after Schwartzman, who had started at the club. “I'm very happy because I started playing tennis here,” Schwartzman said Jewish Telegraphic Agency at the event. 'I am very grateful to be here to witness the naming of the Central Court. It is very special, I try to enjoy the moment.” In 2022, Schwartzman visited Israel for the first time to participate in the Tel Aviv Open, which marked the tournament's return to Tel Aviv after a 26-year hiatus. Schwartzman lost in the second round, but expressed interest in returning to Israel in the future. “I will definitely come back here again in my life, on holiday or to play matches, I don't know,” he said. Schwartzman has also written about his family's Holocaust history. His maternal great-grandfather, who came from Poland, escaped from a train headed to a concentration camp. And at the 2021 US Open in New York, Schwartzman made headlines for his budding friendship with Jewish actor Ben Stiller. As the most prominent of the few Jewish players on the ATP tour, Schwartzman became something of a celebrity among Jewish fans, especially in his native Argentina. “I am Jewish and in Argentina we have a lot of Jews [people] there, and all the people there know me,” Schwartzman said in 2016, adding that fans often tell him, “Enjoy it! Good luck this season. Come on, keep going!”

