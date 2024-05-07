Bruins' faith in Justin Brazeau is paying off at the highest level of hockey

Browns

“I always believed I could be here and do things like this.” Justin Brazeau scored his first career playoff goal on Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. – All Justin Brazeau needed was an opportunity.

Such an opportunity came when he collected a puck near center ice at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night. With only Sergei Bobrovsky in front of him, the 26-year-old attacker turned on the afterburners.

Using his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame to shield the puck from defenseman Aaron Ekblad, Brazeau muscled the blueliner to the outside as he slid into the crease. Bobrovsky's slide to the right was in vain as Brazeau's series of dekes ended with a puck sliding past the goal line – and a first career playoff goal was added to his resume.

“He's incredibly skilled,” fellow rookie (and Game 1 scorer) Mason Lohrei said of Brazeau after Boston's 5-1 win over Florida. “Such a great finisher in tight lines, which is a bit misleading for a big man. But he has the touch of a goalscorer and it's pretty cool to see him go forehand and backhand.”

Brazeau's opportunistic attack on the rush was emblematic of his first NHL campaign – with the undrafted power forward and former junior league standout finally getting a chance to prove he belongs at the highest level of hockey.

And so far, the Bruins are reaping the rewards of their acquisition of the big body from New Liskeard, Ontario.

“I always believed I could be here and do things like this,” Brazeau said after lighting the lamp Monday. “So I wouldn't say I didn't believe in it. But it was clearly a bit far-fetched going into the year just because of an AHL deal. So of course I'm very happy to be here.”

Brazeau's path to Boston has been anything but linear. Despite recording a whopping 113 points in 68 games in his final season of junior hockey with the North Bay Battalion in 2018-19, Brazeau was only able to parlay that into an AHL deal with the Maple Leafs.

Unable to establish himself as a key cog in Toronto's prospect pipeline, Brazeau ultimately joined the Bruins after signing with the organization in 2021-2022. He spent time in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners before playing a total of 167 games with Providence.

Brazeau's mix of size and finishing talent on Class A ice made him a prospect worth bringing in. That belief has now yielded strong returns, when Boston needs it further down the depth chart.

After establishing himself as one of Boston's biggest surprises during the regular season (five goals, two assists in 19 games), Brazeau was reinserted into the Bruins lineup in Game 5 against Toronto – his first taste of game action in more than three weeks afterward. suffered an upper-body injury on April 2 in Nashville.

According to Montgomery, his re-entry into the postseason was “rusty” against Toronto in Game 5. He logged 9:36 of ice time in Boston's Game 6 loss to the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

But everything fell back into place Saturday during Boston's do-or-die Game 7. Brazeau, joining Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk on the third line, led all Bruins players in shot attempts (10) and scoring chances (six) against Toronto. He notched the secondary helper on Hampus Lindholm's equalizer in the third period – the byproduct of an extensive puck possession clinic.

That momentum carried over into Monday's series opener against Florida — with Brazeau's acceleration while separating from Ekblad being a testament to the progress the winger has made since joining the Bruins organization.

“That's been my whole career, I think. I've always been told I'm not a good enough skater,” Brazeau acknowledged. “So it's something I've always worked on. I still work with it to this day. So of course it was nice to get that.”

The impact of Brazeau and his new linemates went far beyond his peak on the reels. In the 21:43 of 5-on-5 ice time that the Van Riemsdyk-Frederic-Brazeau line has come together during the postseason, the Bruins have outscored their opponents 2-0 and hold a commanding 9-0 advantage on high-risk scoring opportunities.

“I think we can be really good,” Brazeau said. “I think we play a similar game. We try to keep it simple. I don't think we're trying to overcomplicate anything. I think we're just focusing on doing a good job of preparing and really supporting each other. So if we make a stuck puck, we get it back. So I think this plays to our strengths and it's been good so far.”

If the Bruins plan to extend their season into late May and early June, they will need their forwards to generate looks on Class A ice. Having a player of Brazeau's size certainly helps achieve that goal as a net-front monolith and a puck vacuum along the end boards.

But Montgomery and his coaches believe there is much more to Brazeau's game than just his size. It's a belief that was borne out by Monday's skilful finish against Bobrovsky, and one that was fueled after years of faith were poured into a player looking to finally earn his chance.

So far, Brazeau is making the best of it.

“The plays we see in Game 7, he made and tonight – we saw that in the regular season,” Montgomery said of Brazeau. “And that's why I put him in Game 5 because he had to get into a rhythm and we kept playing him because we believe he's an excellent hockey player who can really help you – offensively and defensively. So that's why – what you're noticing is something that we think is part of him.