County Championships: Final results now online





May 7, 2024 | Neil Hurford The results of all matches played in the County Championships have now been published on the County Championships website. Click here to visit the website at TT competitions. Click on Fixtures and Results in the main menu of the homepage and then on the competition you are interested in for full details of all results. Pictured above: Senior Premier Division winners, Middlesex. The use of TT Leagues software has streamlined the operation of the County Championships, with match results being published much faster than before. The amount of information available is also considerably greater. In addition to viewing all results and accessing every match card, you can dive into the details of player averages and team and player statistics. More than 700 matches were played in the County Championships in the 2023/2024 season. The competition administrators and Premier Weekend Organizers have done a fantastic job in ensuring that competition results are published so quickly. The aim is for Premier Weekends results to be published within 24 hours of the start of the matches. Competitions in other divisions will take a little longer as they must be sent to the competition administrator, who will carry out various eligibility checks before publishing the results. But we aim to have the results published within a week of the matches played. This year's County Championships Conference will take place on Saturday 22 June. The meeting will be online only. This means that no medals or trophies will be awarded at the conference. Instead, they are distributed by Table Tennis England to the relevant team captains. The entry forms for next season's competition have been sent to the provincial secretaries. They must be back at the Table Tennis England office by May 22nd. If the provinces meet this deadline, the draft allocation of teams to divisions will be published just before the conference. The provisional fixture list for the new season will be published in July. Below is a list of the divisional champions from all five competitions in 2023/24. Cadet Premier League Esex 1 Division 1A Surrey 2 Division 1B Cambridgeshire Division 1C Warwickshire 2 Junior Premier League Middle sex 1 Division 1A Buckinghamshire Division 1B Sussex 1 Division 2A Norfolk Division 2B Warwickshire 2 Division 2C Middle sex 3 Senior Premier League Middle sex 1 Division 1A Yorkshire 1 Division 1B Norfolk 1 Division 2A Derbyshire Division 2B Bedfordshire 1 Division 2C Dorset Veterans Premier League Nottinghamshire 1 Division 1A Derbyshire 1 Division 1B Middle sex 1 Division 2A Lancashire 1 Division 2B Surrey 1 Division 2C Hertfordshire 2 Division 2D Devonian 1 Division 3A Kent 5 Division 3B North Wales Division 3C Buckinghamshire 2 Division 3D Somerset 3 People over 60 years old Premier League Kent 1 Division 1A Yorkshire 1 Division 1B Surrey 1 Division 2A Norfolk Division 2B Esex 3

