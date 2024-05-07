



A&W named the Official Citizen of Cricket Canada A&W joins Cricket Canada as an official partner ahead of the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup Cricket Canada And A&WCanada's original hamburger chain, has proudly announced an exciting new partnership that will see A&W become the official restaurant and official burger of Cricket Canada. This press release contains multimedia. View the full issue here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506143364/en/ A&W announced the partnership as the Canadian men's national team makes final preparations for its highly anticipated first appearance at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup in June. We have passionate cricket fans in our organization and we want to be part of the growth of the sport across the country, said Amanda Wang, A&W marketing director. As a Canadian company, we are so excited to support Cricket Canada and cheer on our national teams at the ICC Cricket World Cup. We are extremely proud to be the 'Official Citizen of cricket in Canada'. A&W's partnership with Cricket Canada opens doors to a range of innovative opportunities to connect with Canada's vibrant cricket-loving community. As part of the new sponsorship, A&W will feature prominently on the official uniforms and training equipment of the Canadian national teams. This partnership with A&W marks a wonderful new chapter for Cricket Canada, said Amjad Bajwa, president of Cricket Canada. We welcome A&W to the cricket family and look forward to using their expertise and community connections to drive the growth and development of cricket across the country at all levels. The agreement also extends beyond the cricket field, as A&W's sponsorship will help Cricket Canada explore programs aimed at improving the sport's accessibility, popularity and engagement with players and fans across the country. This groundbreaking partnership between Cricket Canada and A&W represents the latest in a series of strategic alliances for Cricket Canada, underscoring its commitment to advancing the sport and enriching the cricket experience for all Canadians. Boundaries North is a core partner for Cricket Canada and has been instrumental in developing relationships that bring major brands like A&W to the cricket community. The partnership between Cricket Canada and A&W marks an exciting collaboration between two Canadian brands, and we are proud to have facilitated this alliance, said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North. We look forward to cheering on Team Canada at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup with a Papa Burger and a frosted mug of root beer! The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the men's national team participating in several global events. The highlight of the year will be Canada's first appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the team's matches being played in Dallas, New York and Florida. The year ends with matches against the Netherlands, the US, Oman and Nepal in August and September. About cricket Canada



Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is committed to fostering a vibrant cricket community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Canadian government and the Canadian Olympic Committee. About A&W Canada



A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated and one of the most trusted brands in the country. As home of Canada's Best-Tasting Burger, we're known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, Hand-Battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our delicious burgers, breakfasts and drinks in one of our more than 1,000 restaurants nationwide. For more information please visit aw.ca. Media For Cricket Canada / Borders North



