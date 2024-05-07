Men's Hockey Announces 2024-25 Schedule – Minnesota State University





MANKATO, Minn. Minnesota State men's hockey, a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, announced its schedule for the 2024-2025 regular season on Tuesday (May 7). The Mavericks will play 34 games, including 20 at the Mayo Health System Event Center. MSU opens non-conference play at the University of Michigan (B1G) Oct. 5-6. The Mavericks and Wolverines have met only once in program history. Michigan fell to No. 1 Boston College in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four in April. MSU welcomes Merrimack on Oct. 11 and 12 for its first home series of the fall. The Warriors led the all-time series 5-1 and finished 10e in the Hockey East Association (HEA) last season. The University of North Dakota (NCHC) will be in town Oct. 18-19 after Minnesota State traveled to Grand Forks early last year. The Fighting Hawks won game one 6-2, but the Mavericks rebounded for a shootout victory the next night, following a 2-2 draw. An exhibition game fell in favor of University of Nebraska Omaha last fall, but the Spirit of the Mavericks trophy will be competed for again in Mankato on Oct. 25-26, this time in a regular-season setting. “Our non-conference schedule features three programs that made the tournament in 2023-2024,” the head coach said Lucas Strand . “We are excited about the challenge as it will prepare us for our tough conference opponents.” CCHA play begins Nov. 1-2 at defending conference regular-season champion Bemidji State. The Mavericks will play a slate of conference games, including home and away series against St. Thomas. The regular season ends at home against Bemidji State from February 28 through March. 1. Minnesota State finished 18-15-4 in 2023-24, including 12-10-2 against CCHA opponents and 10-7-1 at home. Under first-year head coach Lucas Strand the Mavericks defeated Northern Michigan in the CCHA quarterfinals, but fell 4-3 to Michigan Tech in the semifinals in Houghton, Michigan. The CCHA has entered into a three-year media rights agreement with Midco Sports Plus, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. More information on how to watch hockey games will be released in the coming weeks. Additional information about season and regular season tickets for men's hockey games will also be announced.

