Winner of the Chris Evert Award Laux Headlines Womens Tennis Conference Accolades





BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its postseason awards for women's tennis on Tuesday, and the Gusties took home a total of 15 awards, highlighted by Alli Laux winning the 2024 MIACChris EvertAward. The award annually recognizes a senior tennis student-athlete who demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship and exemplary athletic, academic and humanitarian achievement. Laux compiled a singles record of 18-11 and a doubles record of 20-5 this season. The senior has won more than 100 combined singles and doubles matches in her Gustavus career; However, her impact is also felt outside the court. Laux also excelled in the classroom, earning a 3.988 grade point average as she prepared for a career in education. “Alli lives her passion to serve others, especially youth, through both her words and actions,” says Gustavus Head Coach Jon Carlson said. “She is exactly who every parent wants in a teacher for their son or daughter.” The three-time All-MIAC honoree has volunteered as a teacher's assistant, playground supervisor and classroom paraprofessional at elementary and middle schools in the SaintPeter and Mankato school districts. She is the program director of “Gustie Buddies,” which connects Gustavus students with youth in St. Peter's with developmental disabilities. She is also a member of the Gustavus Pediatric Cancer Outreach Crew that sends weekly cards to children battling cancer. Laux is an officer in the Gustavus Student Educators Association and a member of the Kappa Delta Pi National Educators Honor Society. She teaches tennis in her hometown of Onalaska and at Gustavus. Laux is the sixth Gustie to receive the MIAC Chris Evert Award. Four Gusties, including Laux, were named All-Conference. Molly Austin , Kaya De Bruijn And Allison Szalay were all selected to the All-Conference Singles and Doubles teams. Laux was named All-Conference Singles and Honorable Mention Doubles. Molly Austin , a year removed from being named MIAC Women's Tennis Rookie of the Year, led the team at No. 1 for most of the year. Austin compiled an overall singles record of 14-17 and a conference record of 7-3. In doubles, Austin split time with partners Szalay and De Bruijn. Austin and Szalay went 14-10 and 2-0 in the MIAC this season, while Austin and De Bruijn played to a record of 6-5 and 6-2 in conference play. De Bruijn was a weapon for the three-seated Gusties, going a perfect 10-0 in conference matches and a 20-9 overall record in singles. The sophomore finished her year with nine straight wins. Szalay, the Gusties' mainstay at No. 2, finished 11-18 overall and 7-3 in conference singles. Ella De Jong And Pavla Yakimova were both named to the Honorable Mention Singles team, while Bethany Smith and Yakimova joined Laux on the Honorable Mention Doubles team. Two Gusties earned spots on the 2024 MIAC All-Playoff Team, while De Bruijn and Laux each received honors for their performances in the Gusties' two playoff games against Bethel and Carleton. Carleton took home three of the five major awards: Amelia Asfaw was named Singles Player of the Year, Asfaw and Mary Hose were named Doubles Team of the Year and Luciano Battaglini was named MIAC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season Year. . Bethel's Michaella Sullivan was named Rookie of the Year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gogusties.com/news/2024/5/7/womens-tennis-chris-evert-award-winner-laux-headlines-womens-tennis-conference-accolades.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos