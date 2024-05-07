Table tennis talent is taking the club by storm





Chinese table tennis sensation Mia Zou has taken the Albany Table Tennis Club by storm, dominating the local senior competition since moving to Australia less than two months ago. Zou, who was part of an elite training team and also took part in an Olympic training camp in China, moved to Australia on August 17 and did not lose a match in the local senior competition on Tuesday evening. The 15-year-old goes to Year 10 at North Albany Senior High School and traveled to Perth this weekend to meet WA senior coach Alvin Jiang and train with the state team. Zou, who has been playing since she was nine, previously lived in Liuzhou, a city in northern China, and said she enjoyed life in Albany. “I quite like it, but it's a bit quiet compared to what I'm used to,” Zou said. “(Table tennis) is a lot of fun.” Local coach Peter Muller was pleased that a player of her caliber has joined the club. “She is a great talent,” he said. “She is currently playing with the seniors and has not lost to anyone.” Muller said Zou had what it took to compete at a high level here in Australia. “Her strength is her forehand, she has a dynamic forehand and it's so fast you don't see it,” he said. 'She moves like lightning. “I would say she will beat all our WA junior girls quite convincingly.”

