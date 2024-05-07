No. 10 Womens Golf moves into second place at NCAA Bermuda Run Regional





WINSTON-SALEM, NC The No. 10 Texas Women's Golf team shot a 9-under-par 279 in the second round on Tuesday to move into a tie for second place at the NCAA Bermuda Run Regional. Wake Forest leads the field at 18 under par, while Texas and Ole Miss are in second place at 12 under par. Mississippi State is fourth at 5 under par and Tennessee is fifth at 4 under par. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship after the final round on Wednesday. Currently, the team is ranked sixth in North Texas at 2 under par. The 279 was not only the lowest round among the 12 teams in the regional field, but was also the Longhorns' second-lowest round of an NCAA event in program history, trailing only their 276 at the 2023 NCAA Championship. As a team, the Longhorns made 22 birdies in the second round on Tuesday. Texas leads the field in birdies for the tournament with 39 over the two rounds of play. Farah O'Keefe shot a bogey-free round of 69 and Selina Liao also carded a round of 69 for the Longhorns. Angela Heo went for a 2-under 70 and Cindy Hzu carded a 1 under par 71. Lauren Kim the round ended at 2 over par. Texas will be paired with Wake Forest and Ole Miss in the final round tomorrow and will tee off on the first hole beginning at 7:00 a.m. CT. Texas lineup Angela Heo continued her strong play with a second straight under par round. Heo has shot 69-70 for a total of 5 under par and is T5 on the leaderboard. Heo made seven birdies on her card in the second round, including birdies on her first three holes of the day. Heo leads the field in total birdies after two rounds with 12. Selina Liao rose 11 places in the second round with her 3 under par 69. Liao is 3 under par for the tournament and is T11 in the leaderboard. Farah O'Keefe shot a bogey-free round of three-under-par 69 and climbed 20 places on the leaderboard to T18. Cindy Hzu carded a round in the red with a 1-under-par 71. Hsu made five birdies on her scorecard and is tied for the tournament and T24 on the leaderboard. Lauren Kim has three birdies for her second round and is 1 over par for the tournament and T28 in the leaderboard.

