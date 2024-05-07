Steve Smith plays Major League Cricket, cricket in America, T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, Glenn Maxwell, Ricky Ponting, Travis Head





Steve Smith will make his return to the fold between two Australian stars in the United States, less than a week after the T20 World Cup final, for which he was overlooked, is decided in the Caribbean. The former Australian captain will be joined by World Cup teammates Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head when the Washington Freedom play NI New York on July 6, a day after the month-long tournament begins. The ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2015 failed to convince the selectors that he could be a match-winner in the T20 World Cup to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June as Australia looks to create history in the tournament. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season and play-offs LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 25: Steve Smith of Australia looks ahead to match three of the Men's T20 International series between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park on February 25, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images Australia is seeking to become the first country to be crowned champions in all three forms of cricket simultaneously, after winning the World Test Championship over India in June last year and the ODI World Cup last November. Smith played on both teams. The champion cricketer, who is based in New York, adds to the star factor in the second edition of Major League Cricket and is a major asset to the league. The three Australians, led by Australian great Ricky Ponting, will play for Washington in the tournament, which will be held in North Carolina and Texas. Ponting currently coaches the Delhi Capitals, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and David Warner, in the Indian Premier League. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> “Marshy will miss him [Smith]” | 02:07 The American league has an extended schedule this year, with a further six matches, which is yet another sign of the growing interest in cricket in the US. The MLC competition also includes teams representing Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Texas, with players including West Indians Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Kiwi Trent Boult and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Ponting's former teammate Shane Watson coaches the San Francisco Unicorns in the league. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: Steve Smith of Australia speaks with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting during a training session in Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images MLC chief executive Vijay Srinivasan said the participation of players of the caliber of Smith, Maxwell and Head would help the sport grow in the US, with the organization hoping to invest in further cricket infrastructure across America. This promises to be our most exciting season yet, with each of the MLC's six teams actively recruiting in the off-season, adding a host of world-class players to their team rosters and even more big names coming soon be announced, he said. Last year we unveiled MLC at the newly renovated Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the brand new Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, both of which will once again co-host the 2024 tournament, building on the impact of the season one in those communities. These venues offer world-class pitches and a vibrant atmosphere to support the overall MLC fan experience. Additionally, we are committed to exploring expansion opportunities with new cricket venues to support the growing U.S. fan base of our six teams. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> McDonald explains how JFG is rejected by World Cup team | 01:06 < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head during Australian cricket team training. Photo Darren England. Source: News Corp Australia < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> McDonald defends Smith's move to the top | 01:20

