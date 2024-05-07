Beaver Football announces dates for its 98th season









Brent Cizek Football

5/7/2024 3:08:00 PM Bemidji State Football begins the 2024 season on August 29

BEMIDJI, Minn. The 98e The season in Bemidji State football history begins on August 29 as Bemidji State's head coach Brent Bolte announced the Beavers' 2024 schedule Tuesday afternoon. Following the program's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and first-ever NCAA second-round playoff home game, the No. 12/16 Beavers will play an 11-game season in 2024, including six home games at Chet Anderson Stadium. For the full schedule, click here. The Beavers officially open the 2024 season at home hosting Michigan Technological University at Chet Anderson Stadium on Thursday, August 29 at 6 p.m. The meeting between the Beavers and Huskies will be the first since 1993 and the 31st.st general. The Aug. 29 start date is the earliest start to a Beaver football season since 2011 (Aug. 25). Bemidji State will then hit the road for its first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game, traveling to Mankato, Minnesota, for a rivalry game against Minnesota State University, Mankato at Blakeslee Stadium on September 7. The Beavers will then return home and honor their seniors for Senior Day and host the Shrine Game on September 14 when they take on Southwest Minnesota State University at 2 p.m. In week three, BSU travels south again and heads to Sioux Falls, SD, for a game against the University of Sioux Falls on September 21. The following Saturday, the Beavers will attempt to return to the waters of Lake Bemidji by hosting the University of Mary for Homecoming on September 28 at 2 p.m. BSU will try to make it jump more before the 22nd.NL time in program history and for the first time since 2022. Bemidji State next travels to Aberdeen, SD, for a road game against Northern State University on October 5 and has the following week off from competition with a bye week. The Beavers return to action Saturday, Oct. 19, clashing with Minot State University at Chet Anderson Stadium for the annual Lion's Club Game. After a road trip to Winona State University on Oct. 26, the Beavers return home to host Wayne State College on Nov. 2. BSU makes its final road trip of the regular season on Nov. 9 as it battles to defend the coveted Battle Ax for the fifth straight season against Minnesota State University-Moorhead for the 90e match between the two teams. The Beavers conclude the 2024 regular season at home, hosting Augustana University on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. All regular season games for the Beavers are broadcast online at www.NSICNetwork.com/bsubavers and commentary by the Beaver Radio Network. For more information about the Bemidji State football program, follow the Beavers on Located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men's hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and women's hockey membership in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, while the 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). –bsu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bsubeavers.com/news/2024/5/7/beaver-football-announces-dates-for-98th-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos