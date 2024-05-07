Sports
Squads called – Cricket Ireland
DUBLIN Cricket Ireland today named three men's international T20 squads for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan in Dublin, the Tri-Series with the Netherlands and Scotland in Voorburg and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting next month.
The three squads will consist of the same 14 players, but Josh Little (currently playing in the IPL) will be added as the 15e team member at the T20 World Cup.
Ireland Men are currently ranked 11e in the world in T20Is.
THE TEAMS
Pakistan T20I series
- Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Tri-Series in the Netherlands
- Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
T20 World Cup in USA/Caribbean
- Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
THE LUMINAIRES SCHEME
(All times shown are local to the location)
Pakistan T20I series
- May 10, 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm)
- May 12, 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm)
- May 14, 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm)
Tri-Series in the Netherlands
- May 19, 2024: Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; Voorburg; start 4pm)
- May 20, 2024: Ireland v Scotland (T20I; Voorburg; start 5pm)
- May 23, 2024: Ireland v Scotland (T20I; Voorburg; start 11am)
- May 24, 2024: Ireland v Netherlands (T20I; Voorburg; start 11am)
T20 World Cup in USA/Caribbean
- May 31, 2024: Ireland v Sri Lanka (warm-up; Florida)
- June 5, 2024: Ireland v India (T20I; New York; start 10.30 am)
- June 7, 2024: Ireland v Canada (T20I; New York; start 10.30 am)
- June 14, 2024: Ireland v USA (T20I; Florida; start 10.30am)
- June 16, 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Florda; start 10.30 am)
Henry MalanIreland Men's Head Coach, said:
There is an intense block of T20 cricket coming up this month, ahead of the T20 World Cup. We have seven matches in 15 days in preparation for the tournament. However, we will not regard these seven matches as a warm-up, but we will aim to win as many of those matches as possible.
The T20 format is a fast-paced, think-on-your-foot style of cricket. Finding a way to win – given the often frenetic and evolving game going on around you, is a skill that you can really only learn and develop on the playing field.
The team is one that we have gradually developed and tested over the past eighteen months. The skills we need to cover are there, even though we've given Josh the opportunity [Little] to continue in the IPL until his side ends their campaign, so he will likely join us ahead of the big tournament.
We are now entering the final stretch before the T20 World Cup begins. It will be a challenging few weeks, but we are ready to tackle whatever comes our way.
