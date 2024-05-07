Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler were hyped for EA Sports College Football 25

After more than 115 hours of voiceovers, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are happy for people to see what they've been working on over the past two years.

ESPN's top college football broadcast team will take their partnership to the digital world as the top commentary team in EA Sports College Football 25, the first college football video game to be released in more than a decade when it releases this summer.

When EA Sports initially announced in 2021 that the franchise would return, Daryl Holt, the company's senior vice president and general manager of Tiburon Studios, said EA Sports received several calls from people wanting to be a part of the game. But the development team wanted Fowler and Herbstreit to be their top guys. EA Sports wanted the game to be as authentic as possible, and nothing says that more than the people calling the biggest games in sports, including the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Voicing video games is nothing new for Herbstreit; he was the analyst in the latest editions of the game, known as NCAA Football, alongside Brad Nessler. But for Fowler, being the play-by-play voice of a college football game has been a goal for so long.

With just a few months to go before the game's release and commentary work is complete, this means fans are getting closer to getting their hands on the game. EA Sports has become an influential force within college football itself, and adding Fowler and Herbstreit makes that potential impact even more explosive.

“The game is a big part of the culture of the sport,” Fowler told USA TODAY Sports. “(People) are going to be blown away.”

A different approach to voice-overs

Since this is Fowler's first time starring in a video game, he wasn't sure exactly what the job would entail. He immediately noticed how much effort was required.

(EA Sports) cares equally about the quality and consistency of this project. Nothing even comes close, Fowler said. I didn't really realize at first how extensive and how much quality control there would be.

Herbstreit had done this before, but the process was very different. With the NCAA Football franchise, he said he would be flown to EA Sports Tiburon Studios in Orlando, Florida, where he would spend a week doing voice work for the game. This time, the duo created their own studios and recorded at home, with EA Sports representatives making video calls to be there to listen to all the work being done.

Allowing the broadcasters to do this in their homes gave them more time to do the work and provided them with much more audio than before. Herbstreit said they were often given scenarios that would happen in the game and had to take over the calling and analysis from there, just as they would in a real commentary booth.

You're just kind of visualizing and talking and trying to kind of be in the moment of whatever the situation is, Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit added that a lot of it is just ad libbing, but it has helped with the chemistry the two have. Fowler and Herbstreit have worked together since 1996 and have been a commentary team for the past decade.

There's just a trust there, Herbstreit said. There's a sequence, there's a cadence, there's timing, there's a rhythm, and a lot of that stuff happens without even thinking about it. That's the beauty of so much time together and so much experience together.

It's very natural.

Covers all possibilities

Fowler has shared a glimpse of what the recording sessions are like on social media, and it's clear why the process has taken so long. Not only do they get audio for all the plays you normally see in a game, they also get calls for the extremes.

Second place punting? That's covered. Are you trying for a 70-yard field goal? That's there too. Fowler said he recently scored an extra point or field goal at the end of the game, which resulted in a loss.

More things can happen in a video game than in a real game because players do strange things, Fowler said. It would be strange if this happened. But every possibility is covered, especially when it comes to situational matters.

Fowler added that the commentators did extensive work during the extension period, especially since the rules are different from the last time it was in a video game. Since there is even more pressure during the extra time, he wanted the intensity to match what it would be like in real life.

Holt said the reasoning for having so many scenarios, even ones that sound impossible, goes back to the game and wanting the game to feel authentic no matter how strange it sounds.

There are so many different aspects to the game and the players themselves that almost anything can happen at any time in college football, he said. If it could happen, we want to reflect that.

The infinite possibilities are why it was a two-year process to get the recordings done. Last Tuesday was the final day of voiceovers for the duo, collecting all the names that will appear in the game as more than 10,000 real college football players have signed up to participate in the video game. Being the NIL era, players are being compensated for having their likeness used in the game, a drastic change in what was the main reason why NCAA Football ended.

Fowler estimated that more than 700 names needed to be recorded for the game.

New details for EA Sports College Football 25

If you're hoping Herbstreit or Fowler knows all the details of the game beyond the commentary they've provided, you're out of luck. But Herbstreit has already revealed that there will be different broadcasters calling games depending on their size.

Even once all the voice work is done, there will undoubtedly be repetitive phrases or terminologies used, but Fowler said players will hear a lot more variety. He also expects players will have all kinds of creative options in the game, and appreciates the extensive work EA Sports has done based on what he's seen.

It's just incredibly detailed and compact. The fact that they are home stadiums, whatever weather you want, whenever you want, he said. The flexibility to create will shine through and it will just get people excited because it encompasses a lot of the things I love about the sport, besides the actual football itself.

Herbstreit, who became a fan of the franchise when it was known as Bill Walsh College Football in the early 1990s, pointed out how the updated technology in the game will make the game visually stunning while also having solid gameplay.

The actual gameplay itself, with how far they've come with that, I think that's going to be really fantastic, Herbstreit said. Everything you see in the college game, from a strategic standpoint, I think will be good.

Get Ben Herbstreit in EA Sports College Football 25

While he doesn't know everything about the game, there is one thing Herbstreit does want: his dog and now college football icon, Ben, to play in the game.

He always sits in the studio with me in my office when I do the voice work, so he's all by himself, Herbstreit said. I keep asking EA to get him involved somehow. I think it would be hilarious to find a way to get him involved. I need to find the right person who understands the impact he has had on the sport.

All jokes aside, Herbstreit is just like any college football fanatic who eagerly awaits the game. He and his sons hope that EA Sports will be generous enough to send him an early copy of the game. As cool as it is to be the voice again, he just wants to play the game already.

How close is EA Sports College Football 25 to being ready?

Holt added that the production team is currently pushing for the finish and it's about ironing out the fine details. A full reveal of the game, which should include a trailer detailing gameplay and presentation, is expected to take place in the “next few weeks.”

Expectations are high for a game that people across the country have been desperately waiting for since the start of the College Football Playoff. EA Sports seems to understand the magnitude of this moment and knows it can't let a hungry fanbase down. Holt said early impressions of the game give it its own unique feel.

“We want to make sure we represent the game and what it means to those fans,” Holt said.

But if any more hype was needed, those who will be voicing the game are happy for gamers to see what they spent so much time working on and perfecting.

The presentation will simply amaze people, Herbstreit said.