MIAC announces the 2023-2024 women's tennis awards





BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the 2023-2024 MIAC Womens Tennis Awards on Tuesday. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the 2023-2024 MIAC Womens Tennis Awards on Tuesday. Carlton Jr Amelia Asfaw was the recipient of the MIAC Womens Tennis Singles Player of the Year award, while Asfaw and were doubles partners Maria Snake received Conference Doubles Team of the Year honors. Bethel freshmen Michaela Sullivan was named Women's Tennis Rookie of the Year and Carleton head coach Luciano Battaglini was named Head Coach of the Year for women's tennis. Gustavus the eldest Alli Laux was also selected as the winner of the 2024 MIAC Chris Evert Award. The award annually recognizes a senior tennis student-athlete who demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship and exemplary athletic, academic and humanitarian achievement. Asfaw (Seattle, Wash. | Seattle Prep) was selected as the MIAC Singles Player of the Year after going a perfect 7-0 at the No. 1 singles spot in conference play this season. This season she was 12-0 overall in singles. The team of Asfaw and Hose (Columbia, Mo. | Rock Bridge) went 6-0 in MIAC and played all at No. 1 doubles to earn Doubles Team of the Year honors. The pair also posted a 12-0 record in doubles overall. Sullivan (Prior Lake, Minnesota | Lakeville South) received MIAC Rookie of the Year honors after going 9-1 in MIAC singles matches, all at second place. Sullivan also has six MIAC wins in doubles this season. Battaglini (17th season) received his second consecutive MIAC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year Award after leading Carleton to a perfect record and the program's seventh conference championship over the past twelve seasons. This is Battaglini's fourth Coach of the Year award, having previously been selected as a recipient in 2012, 2017 and 2023. Laux (Onalaska, Wis.) was selected as a recipient of the prestigious MIAC Chris Evert Award. Winner of more than 100 combined singles and doubles matches during her time as a Gustie, Laux also excelled in the classroom, averaging 3,988 points as she prepared for a career in teaching. Alli lives her passion for serving others, especially youth, through both her words and actions, said Gustavus head coach Jon Carlson. She is exactly who every parent wants in a teacher for their son or daughter. The three-time All-MIAC honoree has volunteered as a teacher's assistant, playground supervisor and classroom paraprofessional at elementary and middle schools in the St. Peter and Mankato school districts. She is the program director of Gustie Buddies, which connects Gustavus students with St. Peter's youth with developmental disabilities. She is also a member of the Gustavus Pediatric Cancer Outreach Crew that sends weekly cards to children battling cancer. Laux is an officer in the Gustavus Student Educators Association and a member of the Kappa Delta Pi National Educators Honor Society. She teaches tennis in her hometown of Onalaska and at Gustavus. Laux is the sixth Gustie to receive the MIAC Chris Evert Award. The 2024 MIAC Womens Tennis All-Conference Singles and Doubles teams were also recognized. The All-Conference team is selected based on performance during dual conference matches, with the top 18 players (including ties) recognized for both singles and doubles. Coaches also voted on honorable mention selections. Awards are nominated and voted on by the MIAC head women's tennis coaches and statistics from MIAC matches are eligible for conference awards; Any nominated player who was not selected All-Conference but still received votes from at least three coaches received an honorable mention. The MIAC also announced the Women's Tennis All-Playoff Team, which recognized the conference tournament's top nine performers as selected by the head coaches of the playoff participants.



