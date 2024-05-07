Sports
Toronto opens the women's hockey playoffs against a hand-picked opponent. They don't want to say how they chose – KGET 17
Having the unusual option of choosing their playoff opponent was not taken lightly by the staff and players of the Professional Women's Hockey Leagues Toronto franchise as they took first place in the standings.
The discussions were so sensitive and in-depth that coach Troy Ryan declined to reveal the reasons behind Toronto's decision to face fourth-place Minnesota over Boston, two third-place teams that finished with identical 12-9-3- records (including four OT/SO records). wins each), with Boston having the decisive lead.
Frankly, I think it would be somewhat irresponsible from a hockey perspective to go into the exact details, Ryan said Monday night. So keep that inside for now.
Leave it to the PWHL to provide an intriguing plot twist entering the playoffs after the first 72-game regular season in which the playoff race was not decided until the final game. Toronto played a pivotal role in determining the final standings with its season-ending 5-2 victory over Ottawa on Sunday night, eliminating Ottawa and securing Minnesota's spot in the playoffs.
The concept of teams selecting playoff opponents has long been used in theory in North America's four major professional sports, but has yet to become a reality. The Southern Professional Hockey League introduced a first-round playoff format in 2018, before abandoning it two years later.
Toronto's decision to choose Minnesota as its playoff opponent made sense in several ways.
Toronto had a 3-1 record against Minnesota in the regular season, while it was 3-2 against Boston. Minnesota finished the season losing its last five games, while Boston went 3-1-1, including a 2-1 win over Toronto.
Minnesota coach Ken Klee expressed little surprise at Toronto's decision, saying, “To me, that's who I expected.” He also noted that Minnesota logged the most air miles in a league whose other five teams are concentrated in the Northeast.
If I were (Toronto), I would say who has the furthest to go and the hardest journey to get here, Klee said. “But in my mind, our groups were excited. Were in the play-offs.
Of all the aspects taken into consideration, ranging from analyses, head-to-head records, travel and injuries, perhaps the most important was the fear of giving their opponent extra motivation when competing in the best-of-five semi-final series, which opens on Wednesday in Toronto. Montreal will face Boston in the other semifinal on Thursday.
Boston coach Courtney Kessel couldn't help but imagine what her players' reaction would have been had they been selected.
“I think it's a good thing and a bad thing to be in their position,” Kessel said of Toronto. I think if they had picked us, we would have had a little more fuel, you know, just like they thought they could beat us picking the third-place team.
Toronto General Manager Gina Kingsbury said the process to determine which opponent to select began last week after Toronto clinched first place. Kingsbury consulted with Ryan before getting feedback from the team's leadership core and ultimately the entire roster.
In the end it was not an easy decision. Minnesota wasn't necessarily the leader in that right away, Kingsbury said. There were many pros and cons in choosing Boston or Minnesota. And in the end we just went with what seemed to have more pros than cons.
Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull said the most important thing to remember was to focus on their team, not the opponent.
Regardless of who we choose, there will be those who may think we should have gone the other way, Turnbull said. But I think in the end it will be a very difficult opponent, regardless of who plays in the semi-finals.
