Dolan earns ninth Ivy Coach of the Year honors as All-Ivy T&F





PHILADELPHIA The Ivy League announced the postseason honors for the 2024 outdoor track and field season on Tuesday afternoon, and Penn head coach Steve Dolan was unanimously honored by his peers as Women's Coach of the Year. Women's Ivy League All-Ivy Release | Ivy League Men's All-Ivy Release Dolan has now been named Ivy Heps Coach of the Year nine times, once for the men's cross country, and four times for the women's indoor and outdoor seasons, after the women's team captured its fourth Outdoor Heps title in the last five meets of this event. Penn won by the narrowest of margins this weekend, scoring 184.5 points and beating second-place Princeton (184) by just half a point. The victory was secured on the final lap of the final race of the weekend, the 4×400 relay Aliya Garozzo ran past the Tigers' anchor leg in the final turn and won the race by 2.09 seconds. The Quakers are once again heavily represented on the men's and women's All-Ivy teams this season, including several who earned first-team honors after capturing 11 individual victories and two relay titles at the Ivy Heps this weekend. Below are the All-Ivy honors LADIES TRACK & FIELD:

First team All-Ivy *4×100 relay ( Daniella Oyenuga , Isabella Whittaker , Moforehan Abinusawa , Caia Gelli )

*4×400 relay ( Morayo Kassim , Jocelyn German , Amelia Kristen , Aliya Garozzo )

* Moforehan Abinusawa 100

* Aliya Garozzo (2), 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles

* Olivia Morganti spire

* Lily Murphy 10K

* Bronwyn Patterson 800

* Isabella Whittaker (2), 200 and 400

Second team All-Ivy * Moforehan Abinusawa 200

* Sara Lavery high jump

* Jocelyn German 400

* Christiana Nwachuku 100

* Maeve Stiles 10K MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

First team All-Ivy * Shane Gardner 110 obstacles

* Ryan Matulonis 400 obstacles

* James Rhodes pole vaulting

Second team All-Ivy *4×800 relay ( Kyle Miller , Edwin Klinkt , Liam Goes , Dennis Gallagher )

* Kampton Kam high jump

* Nayyir Newash-Campbell 400

* Atticus Soehren javelin

* Scott Toney pole vaulting The league also announced Academic All-Ivy honors, with Toney and Lavery representing Penn. The Quakers are back in action on Saturday at the IC4A/ECAC Championships, hosted by George Mason University. #ThePursuit | #FightOnPenn

