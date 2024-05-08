Watch women's hockey games online for free





The inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League has entered playoff season, with four teams competing for a chance to win the Walter Cup. Following the success of the Women's March Madness tournament, North America's best female hockey players will take to the ice for the PWHL playoffs. Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Minnesota will play in a first-round, best-of-five series starting May 8 and 9. New York and Ottawa are the two teams that did not make the post-season. How to Watch the 2024 PWHL Playoffs on TV Want to watch the PWHL playoffs on TV? The women's hockey games will be broadcast on a number of regional sports networks, including MSG Network, NESN and Bally Sports North. You can watch the PWHL playoffs in Canada on TSN and RDS. With a basic cable package, you can get your local sports channels to watch the PWHL games on TV. How to watch the 2024 PWHL Playoffs online Want to watch the PWHL playoffs online? There are a few ways to stream the women's hockey games online without cable. BEST LIVE STREAMING Your best bet is to try DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that includes regional channels like MSG, NESN, Bally Sports and more as part of its lineup. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the PWHL playoffs online for free. Continue with one of their monthly subscriptions or cancel before your free trial ends to avoid being charged. WATCH WITH VPN The Professional Women's Hockey League playoffs will also be shown on Canadian broadcasters TSN and RDS (and streamed on their respective streaming networks, TSN+ and TSN.ca). Watch the PWHL online by downloading a virtual private network like ExpressVPN, which allows you to set your location to Canada so you can watch the women's hockey playoff games online for free. ExpressVPN starts at just $8 per month and you can use it to stream live women's hockey on TSN.ca from countries outside Canada. Your VPN can also be used to watch other live sports and entertainment offerings from around the world. BEST VPN DEAL Another great VPN to consider is NordVPN, which also allows you to live stream PWHL games online on TSN from outside Canada. Nord currently has a deal that saves you up to 71 percent off an annual subscription, dropping the monthly price to just $3. 2024 PWHL Playoffs Teams, Dates The 2024 PWHL playoffs feature Toronto vs. Minnesota and Montreal vs. Boston. The first round runs until May 19 (if necessary). The winners of each series will advance to the PWHL Finals, where they will compete for the Walter Cup. The Walter Cup – designed by Tiffany and Co. – is named after Mark Walter, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose financial backing helped launch the PWHL. The PWHL's inaugural season is further evidence that women's sports are growing in both size and audience. Caitlin Clark recently broke scoring (and ratings) records in the NCAA Women's March Madness tournament, and the PWHL saw similar success, with nearly 400,000 fans attending games during the regular season. A record number of 21,105 people attended the match between Montreal and Toronto last month.

