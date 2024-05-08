Sports
The impact of climate change on cricket
Cricket is the world's second most popular sport, loved by more than two billion people. As an outdoor sport, cricket has faced challenging conditions in the face of a rapidly worsening climate crisis.
In his Game Changer Report Climate Coalition, published in 2018, said that of all the major field sports, cricket will be hardest hit by climate change. During last year's Men's Cricket World Cup in India, extreme heat and increased humidity affected 20 of the 47 matches. It's not ideal and everyone knows that, said Indian captain Rohit Sharma, referring to the challenging weather conditions.
The grueling conditions at last year's World Cup are raising concerns about a new potential climate threat for the upcoming summer World Cup, which will take place in the US and West Indies in June.
The physical toll on players
While cricket may not be the most physically intense game, it is the longest, with matches lasting up to eight hours. The intense weather conditions predispose players to poorer performances and can also affect referees' judgment.
During the 2023 World Cup tournament in Mumbai, India, Australian star player Glenn Maxwell collapsed on the ground in the middle of his innings, his body spasming with debilitating muscle cramps. That day, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 34ºC and humidity of 84%.
I haven't really done much intense exercise in the heat. It certainly has me, the player, in its grip today said.
The American College of Sports Medicine recommends discontinuing continuous exercise long before these conditions are reached; a hot, still and sunny day of 30 degrees Celsius and 35% humidity is the university's black flag threshold, after which sporting events must be canceled.
In extreme humidity, the air tends to thicken and feel like you are moving through a steam bath, making it difficult to move and breathe. said Sai Venkata Sarath Chandra, climate and heat health researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology.
The Hit for Six report on the impact of climate change on cricket, which combines climate science and heat physiology for the first time, reported: A day at the crease can be compared to running a marathon wearing a helmet, gloves and pads. And when the air temperature is higher than the skin temperature, usually around 33-35 degrees Celsius, only sweat can prevent the body from heating up. Protective clothing and high humidity make this less effective. Thick pads, gloves and helmets are known to hinder ventilation, causing players to experience health effects such as heat exhaustion, stress, fainting and vomiting.
To ease the pressure of the heat on his players, Adil Mehmood, a Hong Kong Cricket Club coach who previously played for the Hong Kong National Cricket Team, employed several strategies. We encourage our players to get plenty of rest and ensure they are well hydrated before the match starts. We have also introduced water breaks in our matches to make it easier for the players in hot weather, he told Earth.Org.
Climate impact at stake
According to the aforementioned report, major cricket league countries are facing a decline in freshwater availability in rivers and lakes, and game adaptation and team strategies need to change to meet the changing field conditions. A dry delivery affects the consistency and bounce of the ball, affecting the bowler's ability to take wickets, while higher temperatures result in cracks in the pitch, making it uneven and unpredictable for batsmen.
Water shortages and droughts linked to climate change are increasing pressure on national cricket authorities and governments from India to South Africa to minimize water use. That is indeed what a standard cricket stadium requires 270,000300,000 liters per week to keep the soil in a healthy and safe condition. The amount is considerably higher in the summer months.
Based on safety-related heat stress indices and erratic rainfall, more matches are also being postponed and moved to cooler times of the day.
In Hong Kong, for example, the unpredictable subtropical climate presents players with several challenges. The weather in Hong Kong has been very unusual lately: one day it is very hot and the next day it rains very heavily. Due to conditions such as poor visibility, fog, heavy rain and extreme heat, many matches have been postponed indefinitely, especially last month, Mehmood explained.
More on the topic: Cricket and Climate: Exploring the Environmental Impact of the Indian Premier League
The West Indies' climate risk
The upcoming T20 World Cup co-host West Indies, in the Caribbean, are no strangers to extreme weather conditions. In September 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria, both Category 5 hurricanes, devastated parts of the eastern Caribbean, causing significant damage to 27 cricket pitches. Leading insurer Lloyds of London reported a net loss of $1.1 billion from Hurricane Maria and a net loss of $2.1 billion from Hurricane Irma due to the extraordinary extent of damage incurred.
The facilities were severely damaged. Some playing fields are no longer in use at this stage due to soil erosion and water damage. There are a few more where we can play cricket. There is cricket going on, but it is not on a large scale. Some players migrated because they suffered damage to their homes. It has been difficult and it has affected every aspect of life, said Liam Sebastian, who plays first-class cricket for the Windward Islands in the West Indies, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Climate change is an existential threat to the West Indies community as the team looks to re-establish itself at the top of the cricket pyramid, said Keith C. Mitchell, Grenada's prime minister.
Unfortunately, the situation is only expected to worsen. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), warmer global temperatures are likely to fuel greater intensity hurricanes and lead to heavier rainfall.
In 2020, the Global Climate Risk Index ranked Bangladesh and Pakistan, two countries where cricket is very popular, seventh and eighthrespectively on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change. The situation in India doesn't look much more encouraging either, with climate scientists predicting an erratic pattern in the future, with intense rainfall, prolonged droughts, extreme heat and rainfall.
To date, Australia is the only Major League cricket nation to have done so published guidelines for playing in extreme heat. Their policy includes recommendations for appropriate clothing, provision of water and ice, and rest and rotation of players.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to become a member of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, of which FIFA is a part. To ensure a sustainable future and protect cricketers around the world, it is time for the ICC to develop a comprehensive climate security strategy for its member states.
As Ovais Sarman, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Secretariat, said: No one is safe from the effects of climate change and sports organizations and sporting communities are already being affected. Climate action is therefore urgent.
This story is funded by readers like you
Our nonprofit newsroom provides free climate reporting and advertising. Your one-off or monthly donations play a crucial role in supporting our activities, expanding our reach and maintaining our editorial independence.
About EO | Mission statement | Impact & Reach | Write for us
|
Sources
2/ https://earth.org/cricket-in-peril-can-the-popular-sport-survive-in-the-face-of-a-rapidly-changing-climate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Subway guard shoots, kills man who stabbed him at Hollywood station
- The impact of climate change on cricket
- Donald Trump's classified documents case at Mar-a-Lago delayedExBulletin
- US revokes chip supply licenses to Chinese Huawei
- Ian Gelder: Game Of Thrones actor dies at 74 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer | Ents & Arts News
- The best looks from the Met Gala: Four Australian fashion icons help us unpack the night of couture nights
- Fiji, India to strengthen airways, discuss Bollywood filming
- Toomey named Patriot League Player of the Week
- Another aftershock of the earthquake was recorded in central New Jersey
- Salt Lake could get a glimpse of the 'entertainment district' at tonight's city council meeting
- These Santoni heels are a sculptural marvel
- Stormy Daniels speaks out