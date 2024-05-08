The impact of climate change on cricket

Cricket is the world's second most popular sport, loved by more than two billion people. As an outdoor sport, cricket has faced challenging conditions in the face of a rapidly worsening climate crisis.

In his Game Changer Report Climate Coalition, published in 2018, said that of all the major field sports, cricket will be hardest hit by climate change. During last year's Men's Cricket World Cup in India, extreme heat and increased humidity affected 20 of the 47 matches. It's not ideal and everyone knows that, said Indian captain Rohit Sharma, referring to the challenging weather conditions.

The grueling conditions at last year's World Cup are raising concerns about a new potential climate threat for the upcoming summer World Cup, which will take place in the US and West Indies in June.

The physical toll on players

While cricket may not be the most physically intense game, it is the longest, with matches lasting up to eight hours. The intense weather conditions predispose players to poorer performances and can also affect referees' judgment.

During the 2023 World Cup tournament in Mumbai, India, Australian star player Glenn Maxwell collapsed on the ground in the middle of his innings, his body spasming with debilitating muscle cramps. That day, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 34ºC and humidity of 84%.

I haven't really done much intense exercise in the heat. It certainly has me, the player, in its grip today said.

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends discontinuing continuous exercise long before these conditions are reached; a hot, still and sunny day of 30 degrees Celsius and 35% humidity is the university's black flag threshold, after which sporting events must be canceled.

In extreme humidity, the air tends to thicken and feel like you are moving through a steam bath, making it difficult to move and breathe. said Sai Venkata Sarath Chandra, climate and heat health researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology.

The Hit for Six report on the impact of climate change on cricket, which combines climate science and heat physiology for the first time, reported: A day at the crease can be compared to running a marathon wearing a helmet, gloves and pads. And when the air temperature is higher than the skin temperature, usually around 33-35 degrees Celsius, only sweat can prevent the body from heating up. Protective clothing and high humidity make this less effective. Thick pads, gloves and helmets are known to hinder ventilation, causing players to experience health effects such as heat exhaustion, stress, fainting and vomiting.

To ease the pressure of the heat on his players, Adil Mehmood, a Hong Kong Cricket Club coach who previously played for the Hong Kong National Cricket Team, employed several strategies. We encourage our players to get plenty of rest and ensure they are well hydrated before the match starts. We have also introduced water breaks in our matches to make it easier for the players in hot weather, he told Earth.Org.

Climate impact at stake

According to the aforementioned report, major cricket league countries are facing a decline in freshwater availability in rivers and lakes, and game adaptation and team strategies need to change to meet the changing field conditions. A dry delivery affects the consistency and bounce of the ball, affecting the bowler's ability to take wickets, while higher temperatures result in cracks in the pitch, making it uneven and unpredictable for batsmen.

Water shortages and droughts linked to climate change are increasing pressure on national cricket authorities and governments from India to South Africa to minimize water use. That is indeed what a standard cricket stadium requires 270,000300,000 liters per week to keep the soil in a healthy and safe condition. The amount is considerably higher in the summer months.

A standard cricket stadium requires 270,000,300,000 liters per week to keep the surface in a healthy and safe condition. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Based on safety-related heat stress indices and erratic rainfall, more matches are also being postponed and moved to cooler times of the day.

In Hong Kong, for example, the unpredictable subtropical climate presents players with several challenges. The weather in Hong Kong has been very unusual lately: one day it is very hot and the next day it rains very heavily. Due to conditions such as poor visibility, fog, heavy rain and extreme heat, many matches have been postponed indefinitely, especially last month, Mehmood explained.

The West Indies' climate risk

The upcoming T20 World Cup co-host West Indies, in the Caribbean, are no strangers to extreme weather conditions. In September 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria, both Category 5 hurricanes, devastated parts of the eastern Caribbean, causing significant damage to 27 cricket pitches. Leading insurer Lloyds of London reported a net loss of $1.1 billion from Hurricane Maria and a net loss of $2.1 billion from Hurricane Irma due to the extraordinary extent of damage incurred.

The facilities were severely damaged. Some playing fields are no longer in use at this stage due to soil erosion and water damage. There are a few more where we can play cricket. There is cricket going on, but it is not on a large scale. Some players migrated because they suffered damage to their homes. It has been difficult and it has affected every aspect of life, said Liam Sebastian, who plays first-class cricket for the Windward Islands in the West Indies, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Climate change is an existential threat to the West Indies community as the team looks to re-establish itself at the top of the cricket pyramid, said Keith C. Mitchell, Grenada's prime minister.

The aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Photo: Roosevelt Skerrit/Flickr.

Unfortunately, the situation is only expected to worsen. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), warmer global temperatures are likely to fuel greater intensity hurricanes and lead to heavier rainfall.

In 2020, the Global Climate Risk Index ranked Bangladesh and Pakistan, two countries where cricket is very popular, seventh and eighthrespectively on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change. The situation in India doesn't look much more encouraging either, with climate scientists predicting an erratic pattern in the future, with intense rainfall, prolonged droughts, extreme heat and rainfall.

To date, Australia is the only Major League cricket nation to have done so published guidelines for playing in extreme heat. Their policy includes recommendations for appropriate clothing, provision of water and ice, and rest and rotation of players.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to become a member of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, of which FIFA is a part. To ensure a sustainable future and protect cricketers around the world, it is time for the ICC to develop a comprehensive climate security strategy for its member states.

As Ovais Sarman, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Secretariat, said: No one is safe from the effects of climate change and sports organizations and sporting communities are already being affected. Climate action is therefore urgent.