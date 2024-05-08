College football transfer portal: Florida, Oklahoma among teams with ex-FCS standouts to watch in 2024 season

Although it's casual college football fan may not pay much attention, there is a lot of talent in the football championship subdivision. The transfer portal allowed these players to take a chance and move to the next level, gaining exposure to prominent programs.

Since the portal's arrival, several FCS players have found starting roles in power conference programs. Some have gone even further and started using the transfer portal NFL draft good luck.

Just look at Florida State's Jared Verse, who started his career at Albany. He was a first-team All-American selection and a first-team All-ACC selection in both of his two seasons as a Seminole, with 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in that span. The Los Angeles Rams saw the work Verse put in at Florida State and selected him with the 19th overall pick in April's draft.

But Verse wouldn't have made it this far if his stock hadn't risen in Albany first. With coaches increasingly leaning on the transfer portal and NCAA rules making transfers easier, a stream of players are trying to follow in Verse's footsteps.

Here are a few FCS-to-FBS transfers worth keeping an eye on during the 2024 season, now that both the winter and spring seasons are over.

Previous school: Idaho |247Sports rating: 93

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Harris was a starter in 24 games over the past two seasons at Idaho, with five interceptions and 24 pass breakups during that span. Harris is a smart player who rarely looks out of position and is often in the right place to play. His 36 career pass breakups are an Idaho record. He's also a willing tackler, with 51 stops and 5.5 tackles for loss — a career high — as of the 2023 season.

Previous school: Penn |247Sports rating: 92

Penn simply has a knack for churning out power conference-caliber defensive linemen. After Jake Heimlicher transferred to UCLA a year ago, Slackman followed a similar path by breaking out in 2023 and parlaying his success into a spot on Florida's roster. Slackman, the 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, led his team to finish second among Ivy League defenders with 12 tackles for loss and four total sacks while destroying the interior of opposing offensive lines. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Slackman is ready to hold his own in the trenches of the SEC.

Previous school: Weber State |247Sports rating: 91

Kelly's 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame may be a little undersized, but that's never really held him back. All he did at Weber State was fill up the stat sheet, emerging as one of the team's best defenders while consistently wreaking havoc in the backfield. Last season, he led the entire Big Sky Conference with 10.5 sacks, bringing his career total to 16.5. Now just a redshirt junior, he still has plenty of opportunity to grow with BYU and help the Cougars establish themselves as they continue to acclimate to the Big 12.

Previous school: North Dakota |247Sports rating: 90

Kilty will play offensive tackle at Kansas State, but he could really play wherever the Wildcats need him. He was considered one of the best pass blockers at the FCS level last season while starting all 12 games at left tackle. Kilty has taken significant hits at every position along the offensive line except center: He started one game at right guard in the spring of 2021, three games at right tackle and eight at left guard in the fall of 2021, and 12 games at the right guard in 2022. eventually landing at left tackle. That kind of versatility is hard to find, especially in such a veteran transfer.

Previous school: New Hampshire |247Sports rating: 90

Brosmer was a second-team FCS All-American and Walter Payton Award finalist in 2023 and led the FCS in passing yards (3,464), passing yards per game (313.6) and total yards per game last season (525). He also had an impressive 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions while leading New Hampshire to a 6-5 record. Minnesota hasn't had great quarterback play since Tanner Morgan's breakout 2019 campaign, so Brosmer brings some much-needed excitement to the position. If his play can translate into a sharp increase in competition, Minnesota's offensive ceiling will be higher than it has been in quite some time.

Previous school: Albania |247Sports rating: 90

Verse was taken off the board early in the 2024 NFL Draft and it's fair to say that Juncaj could follow a similar path to his Albany predecessor. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Juncaj led all players at the FCS level with 15 sacks last season, earning first-team All-American honors while helping Albany to the FCS playoff semifinals . His 21.5 tackles for loss ranked third nationally, and he forced a whopping five fumbles, showing a tendency to chase the ball when closing in on quarterbacks. If he can get even close to that level of production while playing in the SEC, his name will skyrocket up the draft boards.

Previous school: Willem & Maria |247Sports rating: 90

Pius is perhaps the most talented player on this list. He is a two-time first-team All-American, former Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and the only player named to the 2023 preseason Butkus Award Watch List. He played in just 11 games last season and still managed still managing 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. His 1.5 tackles for loss per game led the CAA and ranked 10th nationally. N.F.L executives already have an eye on Pius, so you probably should too.

Previous school: Southeast Louisiana |247Sports rating: 90

Upside is the name of the game with Sharp. He didn't even start every game for Southeast Louisiana last season, yet he became one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal when he entered. What he showed in his 11 appearances reveals why: Sharp caught 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 133 yards and five touchdowns. Southeast Louisiana used Sharp all over the field, from running back to outside receiver. It will be fun to see how the Sooners choose to utilize his versatility.

Previous school: Monmouth |247Sports rating: 90

Is it possible that the FCS leader in receiving yards is underrated? Miller didn't generate much buzz when he entered the portal, despite having 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago. Miller isn't the most versatile receiver, but he is much faster than almost every player he plays against. His extensive track background is clearly visible when he touches the ball. To sum up his game in one sentence: Miller takes an inch of space and turns it into a mile. His best work comes on short passes that allow him to use that elite speed and race around defenders. He should be the perfect fit for a Rutgers offense that loves to play the underlying game and will be a reliable target for new starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Previous school: Harvard |247Sports rating: 89

Players who leave a prestigious institution like Harvard are really betting on themselves. But Griffith has already caught the attention of scouts and decision makers at the NFL level, as evidenced by him earning a spot on the Senior Bowl Watch List during the 2023 campaign. What followed was a season in which he collected 55 tackles, 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks while anchoring Harvard's interior. While his 6-foot-4 height may seem a bit undersized, it does allow him to impact offensive linemen and close down running lanes effectively. As with other defensive linemen on this list, strong play at the power conference level will increase his already existing NFL profile.

Previous school: Gardner-Webb |247Sports rating: 88

French's size — he's listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds on West Virginia's roster — may limit his NFL potential as a true edge rusher prospect, but he has a proven track record at area of ​​college dominance. He holds Gardner-Webb's career records for sacks (34.5) and tackles for loss (61). He had at least 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks in each of the last three seasons, while averaging just under 1.5 tackles for loss in 41 total appearances. West Virginia works French at its “Spur” position, which is essentially an outside linebacker who specializes in chasing the passer. That is a role in which French should flourish.