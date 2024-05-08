Kylie McKenzie wins a $9 million sexual assault lawsuit against USTA

Kylie McKenzie, a 25-year-old tennis player from Arizona who was once considered a child prodigy, was awarded $9 million in a federal lawsuit against the United States Tennis Association, alleging that the organization failed to protect her from sexual abuse by her. former coach, Anibal Aranda, at the USTA training facility in Florida in 2018, according to The Athletic.

McKenzie said she was attacked by Aranda when she was 19 and he was 34 as she sat in a backseat at the USTA training center in Orlando in a lawsuit filed against the organization in 2022 that stated the USTA failed to disclose that Aranda had attacked one of their employees. employees years ago.

The charges were filed after the U.S. Center for SafeSport determined it was “more likely than not” that Aranda touched McKenzie's vagina over her clothing and groped her under the guise of demonstrating serving technique in 2018. according to The New York Times, who reviewed a copy of the final ruling at the time.

Tennis player Kylie McKenzie, center, with her attorney Robert Allard, right, and victim advocate Jancy Thompson, left, speaks to reporters at a news conference in Phoenix Tuesday, March 29, 2022. AP

Anibal Aranda is seen at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, December 12, 2017. AP

Aranda denied ever inappropriately touching McKenzie in his testimony during a SafeSport investigation and a USTA spokesperson said they took immediate action to suspend and fire Aranda.

The coach also said he did not remember inappropriately touching another USTA employee.

That USTA employee came forward with her allegations against Aranda during the investigation into McKenzie's claims.

McKenzie said she suffered from anxiety, panic attacks and depression as a result of the incident.

A jury on Monday awarded McKenzie, who is trying to revive her tennis career, $3 million in damages and $6 million in punitive damages “finding that there was a conscious disregard for the rights and safety of others, given in part attempts by the USTA to keep McKenzie's case quiet,” following a weeklong trial in Orlando, according to The Athletic.

“I feel validated,” McKenzie told The Athletic Monday from Florida. It was very difficult, but I now feel like it was all worth it. I hope I can be an example for other girls to speak out, even when it's hard.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a statement that the organization would pursue all avenues of appeal, although it is sympathetic to what McKenzie experienced.

Kylie McKenzie at the US Open. AP

The court found that the USTA was liable because one of its employees, a non-athlete, had an obligation to report her own experiences with this coach to the USTA, an incident that was not known until after the USTA removed the coach. This creates a new and unreasonable expectation for victims, one that will deter them from coming forward in the future, Widmaier said.

Robert Allard, an attorney for McKenzie, said the jury made clear that the USTA had failed to regulate itself.

They don't put athletes first, Allard said. There needs to be a complete change in the organization so that victims are not silenced but encouraged to come forward.

McKenzie was once in the top 10 in the US

If you have been sexually assaulted and live in New York, you can call 1-800-942-6906 for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live out of state, you can call the 24/7 National Sexual Assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673.