NMU Hockey announces 2024-25 schedule





MARQUETTE, MI – The Northern Michigan University hockey team has announced its 2024-25 schedule for its 49th season, including competition in the Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) for the first time since 2015, 16 home games, 10 non-conference games and more. The Wildcats open the season with three consecutive non-conference scrimmages, starting at Colorado College for a weekend game on Oct. 11-12. The 'Cats, a former member of the WCHA, are 31-22-1 all-time versus the Tigers, with the last meeting coming on 12/15/1996 at the Air Force Academy in the Cadet Ice Arena. The Tigers finished last season ranked 15th in the country, with an overall record of 21-13-3. From there, the 'Cats will play host to Alaska Anchorage for the first time since 2022 on Oct. 18-19 and welcome Arizona State to the Berry after playing a weekend series in Tempe, Arizona, last season. The Seawolves have been on the rise lately as they finished last season with a 15-17-2 record, their best mark since the 2013-14 season. The Sun Devils finished 21st in the country last year with a 24-8-6 overall record and will play their first season in the NCHC during the 2024-2025 season. The CCHA competition kicks off with a home-and-home series against Michigan Tech, which it hosts on Nov. 1 before hitting the road on Nov. 2. The reigning Mason Cup champions, the Huskies, made the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season before bowing out to Boston College 6-1 in the first round. The 'Cats finished 2-1-1 against the Huskies last season, outscoring them 12-9 in four games. Lake Superior State heads west to Marquette for the two teams' first meeting of the season on Nov. 8-9 before NMU makes the road trip to Mankato, Minnesota for a rematch of the Mason Cup quarterfinals on Nov. 15-16. week the following weekend before taking another long road trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to play the Augustana Vikings at Midco Arena for the first time in program history. The 'Cats open December with a home series against Ferris State on December 6 and 7, travel to Ohio for the weekend for the December 13 and 14 games against Bowling Green and wrap up December with the Great Lakes Invitational (GLI) starting December 29. and 30, opening the weekend with a battle against Michigan State on the 29th. The Spartans defeated Michigan to win the Big 10 championship for the first time in program history last season before bowing out to the Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The GLI release can be found here. As the calendar turns to 2025, the Wildcats will host Minnesota State for the first time since January 7, 2023 at the Berry Events Center before traveling to Bemidji, Minnesota to play the reigning CCHA regular season champion Beavers for the only time in 2024. -25 season. The final regular season games against the Huskies will take place on January 24 and 25, starting on Friday at Houghton before returning to Marquette on Saturday. The 'Cats wrap up the regular season series with the Falcons at home on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 before closing out the regular season at the Lakers at the Soo on Feb. 7 and 8. NMU will play St. Thomas for the only time in the 2024-25 schedule for Senior Night and the regular season finale on Feb. 21-22. The 'Cats are 3-1 all-time at home against the Tommies. The regular season will conclude in Big Rapids with a game against Ferris State on Feb. 28 and March 1, marking the second straight season in which the 'Cats will compete against the Bulldogs on Senior Night at the Ewigleben. The Mason Cup Playoffs begin the following weekend, with the first round series taking place March 7-9, the semifinals on March 15 and the CCHA season concluding with the Mason Cup Finals on March 21.

